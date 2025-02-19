Northern Kentucky University names Dr. Brandon Thompson as new vice president of student affairs

Northern Kentucky University on Tuesday announced Brandon Thompson, Ed.D., will be the university’s new vice president of Student Affairs.

A 15-years, higher education veteran, Thompson will work to enhance the college experience for students across campus, whether in-person or online.

“Brandon’s commitment to student success and holistic support embodies the kind of leadership that is essential during this pivotal time in higher education and at NKU,” says NKU Provost Diana McGill. “I am confident that his passion for student-centered engagement will be invaluable as we continue to elevate the NKU experience.”

Thompson previously served as the Associate Dean of Student Engagement at the University of Kentucky, where he led the offices of Fraternity and Sorority Life, Religious and Spiritual Life, Student Organization and Activities and the Office of Family and Civic Engagement which he helped create in January of 2025. Prior to his tenure at UK, Thompson served in numerous capacities related to student life at various universities including Eastern Kentucky University, Kansas State University, East Carolina University and Eastern Illinois University.

“I am honored to join NKU in building on the incredible work being done to create a student-ready institution, and I look forward to collaborating across the campus to further this mission,” says Dr. Thompson. “As we navigate the ever evolving landscape of higher education, I am committed to providing strong leadership that prioritizes student success and well-being—drawing inspiration from the mentors and family members who have guided me and recognizing the invaluable role of support and collaboration in achieving our goals.”

Thompson earned his Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from Eastern Kentucky University, and his M.S. in College Student Affairs and B.A. in Communication Studies from Eastern Illinois University.

