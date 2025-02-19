TANK, Kroger collaboration will provide free gift cards to new riders in Campbell County service area

Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) and Kroger on Monday announced a new collaboration that will provide a $5 Kroger gift card to any new rider who travels TANK Plus to Kroger within the Campbell County service area. One $5 gift card is available per household.

Since its launch in August, TANK Plus has been providing on-demand service with convenient curb-to-curb transportation for riders, or connection to a TANK fixed route transfer point.

“We’re excited to reach this six-month milestone and thankful for the continued support of our riders,” said Gina Douthat, TANK general manager. “Thanks to the generous support of Kroger, we’re able to offset the cost of a rider’s first TANK Plus trip while also giving them easier access to fresh food. This is just one of the ways we’re continuing to make transportation easier and more accessible for everyone.”

TANK Plus service is available in designated portions of Campbell County from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Sunday. There are two Kroger stores located within the service area including the Newport Marketplace, located at 130 Pavilion Pkwy in Newport, and the Highland Heights store in Cold Spring, located at 70 Martha Layne Collins Blvd. To see if your location falls within the Tank Plus zone, visit tankbus.org.

“Kroger is proud to team up with TANK to support its on-demand service to increase access to fresh food and essentials for northern Kentucky residents,” said Jenifer Moore, corporate affairs manager for the Cincinnati/Dayton division of Kroger. “This investment is an example of our commitment through our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative to build strong collaborations in the community as we work to create a hunger-free future.”

The TANK and Kroger gift card promotion runs through August 13 – which marks the one-year anniversary of TANK Plus’ launch – or while gift cards are still available.

Riders can book their trip by calling 859-331-8265 or through the TANK+ app which is available on Google Play and the App Store.

To learn more about TANK Plus including fare information and FAQs, visit tankbus.org.

Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky