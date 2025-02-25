Coaches select statistic leaders to share Player of the Year honors in Division II girls basketball

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

One player has the highest scoring average in Northern Kentucky and the other has the best field goal percentage. That’s why Newport Central Catholic senior guard Caroline Eaglin and Highlands senior center Marissa Green were named co-winners of Division II Player of the Year by local girls basketball coaches.

Eaglin finished the regular season with a 22.0 scoring average that ranks 13th in girls statewide statistics. This is the third consecutive season that she has been the leading scorer in Northern Kentucky girls basketball.

Green is shooting 61.4 percent (144 of 233) from the field, the third highest mark in the state. The 6-foot-3 post player is averaging 14.1 points and 8.4 rebounds for Highlands, the top seed in the 36th District playoffs.

The other Player of the Year nominees are Cooper sophomore guard Haylee Noel in Division I and Ludlow senior guard Addy Garrett in Division III.

Noel has team-high averages of 15.5 points and 7.6 rebounds for Cooper, ranked No. 3 in the statewide media poll going into the post-season playoffs.

Justin Holthaus of Cooper and Jaime Richey of Highlands were named Coach of the Year in Division I and Division II. The Division III co-winners are Tommy Sorrell of Bellevue and Tony Fields of Villa Madonna.

Sorrell recently announced that he is stepping down as Bellevue’s head coach after 17 seasons. His teams have posted a winning record the last four seasons.

Top players and coaches selected to receive Division I, II and III awards will be recognized at the Northern Kentucky Girls Basketball Coaches Association banquet on Wednesday, March 19.

DIVISION I TOP PLAYERS

Kendall Augsback (Campbell County), Addyson Brissey (Cooper), Catherine Buddenberg (Dixie Heights), Sophia Gibson (Notre Dame), Emma Holtzapfel (Notre Dame), Isabella Jayasuriya (Campbell County), Jaelyn Jones (Ryle), Izelee Kerns (Conner), Maya Lawrie (Notre Dame), Haylee Noel (Cooper), Coralee Pelfrey (Dixie Heights), Brynli Pernell (Simon Kenton), Zene Thompson (Cooper), Haylie Webb (Simon Kenton).

Player of the Year — Haylee Noel (Cooper)

Miss Hustle — Addyson Brissey (Cooper)

Academic Award — Saylor Fong (Ryle)

Coach of Year — Justin Holthaus (Cooper)

DIVISION II TOP PLAYERS

Aniyah Carter (Holy Cross), Caroline Eaglin (NewCath), Marissa Green (Highlands), Mya Holden-Hopkins (Lloyd), Elin Logue (Walton-Verona), Nakiah Mejia (Scott), Zoee Meyers (Brossart), Kaylee Mills (Highlands), Aumani Nelson (Holy Cross), Maren Orme (Highlands), Kaia Peterson (Scott), Joey Powers (St. Henry), Kylie Smith (Brossart), Braylin Terrell (Walton-Verona).

Players of the Year — Caroline Eaglin (NewCath), Marissa Green (Highlands)

Miss Hustle — Emmie Litton (Lloyd)

Academic Award — Hayden Ritter (Beechwood)

Coach of Year — Jaime Richey (Highlands)

DIVISION III TOP PLAYERS

Mary Chadwick (Villa Madonna), Jayda Dowell (Bellevue), Jaylah Dowell (Bellevue), Addy Garrett (Ludlow), Kate Gibbs (Villa Madonna), Axie Jimenez (Dayton), Ally MacPherson (Bellevue), Sydni Massey (Bellevue), Addison Nine (Villa Madonna), Tayah Smith (Dayton).

Player of the Year — Addy Garrett (Ludlow)

Miss Hustle — Tayah Smith (Dayton)

Academic Award — Makena Lainhart (Villa Madonna)

Coaches of Year — Tommy Sorrell (Bellevue), Tony Fields (Villa Madonna)