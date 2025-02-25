President Trump approves disaster assistance for ten Kentucky counties as death toll reaches 22

Kentucky Lantern

President Donald Trump on Monday approved expedited disaster assistance for individuals and local governments in 10 Kentucky counties after widespread flooding, said Gov. Andy Beshear.

The counties are Breathitt, Clay, Harlan, Knott, Lee, Letcher, Martin, Owsley, Perry and Pike.

The approval makes immediate-need and cleaning and sanitizing money open to those who qualify, according to a release from the governor’s office.

Federal funding is also available to eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the flooding in the 10 counties, the release said. Federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the entire state.

Earlier in the day, Beshear had urged Trump to approve his Feb. 17 request for expedited assistance.

“We’re at the point now where we really need a signature on that declaration because, you know, people are hurting,” Beshear said at a morning briefing.

Beshear also said the weather-related death toll had reached 22 in Kentucky. The latest victim is a man in Marshall County who died of hypothermia, Beshear said.

In afternoon social media posts, Beshear said Trump had approved assistance for 10 counties and thanked the president and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Beshear also thanked the Kentuckians in Congress for supporting his Feb. 17 request for assistance for individuals and infrastructure repair. All eight members of Kentucky’s congressional delegation last week sent Trump a letter urging him to approve an expedited major disaster declaration.

Beshear said Cameron Hamilton, the acting director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, is scheduled to tour flood-damaged areas in Kentucky Tuesday. Jeremy Slinker, former director of Kentucky Emergency Management who currently serves as a coordinating officer for FEMA, has been appointed to coordinate federal recovery operations in the affected areas. In his morning briefing, Beshear said by this point after earlier disasters, assistance through FEMA had helped Kentuckians obtain supplies to clean up flooded buildings and fight mold. Individuals also can be eligible for up to $43,600 in assistance through FEMA.

Local governments need FEMA assistance to repair millions of dollars of flood damage to roads and water systems, said Beshear.

Trump quickly approved an emergency declaration after flooding swept Kentucky beginning on Feb. 14. Beshear said the president had to issue a subsequent order before FEMA could take the next step. “Actually getting FEMA members out into our communities to provide direct assistance requires a signature on this declaration,” Beshear said.

Trump has criticized FEMA and even talked about disbanding it. He has established a 20-member committee to review the agency and propose ways to overhaul its work.

Beshear on Monday said Kentucky “couldn’t have made it” through multiple disasters during his five years as governor without federal assistance. He said he didn’t think enough help had flowed through FEMA but “we still had tens of millions of dollars going directly to families (and) even more than that coming over to the state.”

