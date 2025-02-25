Gateway Community & Technical College to host its first two-day Advanced Leadership conference

Gateway Community & Technical College Workforce Solutions will host its first Advanced Leadership Conference, The Leadership Edge: Strategies to Connect, Innovate, and Inspire Growth.

It will take place on March 10-11 from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. with lunch provided at the Boone Campus in Florence.

The two-day experience will bring together industry leaders, executives, and emerging professionals to explore the latest leadership strategies and cultivate the skills necessary to navigate today’s evolving workplace.

Two keynote speakers and breakout sessions will allos attendees to gain actionable insights to lead through uncertainty, foster innovation, and enhance workplace culture.

The breakout sessions will cover critical leadership topics, including; unlocking leadership potential through diverse styles, expanding professional networks for growth, preventing digital stress, promoting well-being, and much more.

Attendees will gain insights into fostering a culture of leadership, building high-performance teams, and will have opportunities to network with industry professionals and regional leaders.

“The Leadership Training Series at Gateway has transformed how our leaders approach communication, conflict resolution, and team building,” said Stacey HHoeter, HR manager of the Northern Kentucky Water District.”

The panels and breakout sessions will feature notable community leaders, including leadership from CVG Airport, meetNKY, REDI Cincinnati, and the NKY Chamber.

On March 10: Lead Through Uncertainty

Learn how exceptional leaders adapt, make clear decisions, and inspire their teams to thrive in the face of ambiguity.

The keynote will be delivered by the Education and Labor Cabinet Secretary, Jamie Link, whose extensive background in public service, workforce development, and infrastructure leadership uniquely positions him to speak on navigating uncertainty.

Secretary Jamie Link was appointed by Governor Andy Beshear as Secretary of the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet in November 2021, following his tenure as Secretary of the Kentucky Labor Cabinet.

Throughout his career, Link has been at the forefront of workforce innovation, crisis management, and infrastructure expansion, making him a critical voice in discussing leadership amid uncertainty.

In January 2020, he was appointed as Executive Director of the Kentucky Communications Network Authority, leading the state’s broadband expansion and constructing over 3,000 miles of high-speed fiber optic cable across all 120 counties.

His experience in both state governance and project leadership provides valuable lessons on overcoming challenges, fostering innovation, and leading teams through evolving workplace landscapes.

Link previously served as Deputy Secretary of the Kentucky Finance and Administration and Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinets, CEO of the Alltech FEI World Equestrian Games, and Executive Director of the Kentucky Horse Park.

His ability to lead through uncertainty, develop effective policies, and navigate shifting priorities offers attendees a practical perspective on leadership resilience and adaptability.

March 11: Lead Through Chaos

Gain strategies to stay calm under pressure, navigate disruption, and guide teams to success amidst turbulence.

The keynote will be delivered by Covington Mayor, Ron Washington, a leader known for his ability to navigate challenges and drive transformation in public service.

Mayor Washington was elected to a four-year term in 2024 after serving two two-year terms on the Covington Board of Commissioners. During those elections, he was the highest vote-getter, leading to his role as mayor.

In 2023, he received the Covington Education Foundation Person of the Year Award and currently serves as a board member for the Gateway College Foundation and NKYADD. He has also served on various community boards, including the Holmes High TEAM Foundation and the Parish Kitchen.

Washington’s background in law enforcement as a retired officer, the first African American officer in Florence, combined with his leadership in public service and pioneering work in opioid recovery makes him uniquely equipped to discuss leading through chaos.

His experience in crisis management, strategic decision-making, and building resilient communities will offer attendees a first-hand perspective on overcoming adversity and driving meaningful change.

The cost is $425 for both days (or $250 for a single day)

Register now and save $30.

For more information, contact Heather.Abbott@kctcs.edu, or to register, visit gctc.info/advancedleadership

Gateway Community & Technical College