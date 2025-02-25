NKY chapter of KFTC to host March Coffee for The Commonwealth events in Covington, Dayton

The Northern Kentucky Chapter of Kentuckians For The Commonwealth have invited members of the General Assembly’s Northern Kentucky Legislative Caucus to attend two Coffee For The Commonwealth events in March.

The events are open to the public and offer an opportunity for residents across Northern Kentucky to talk with their elected officials in an intimate environment.

Community members can discuss with their legislators issues they care about without having to take time off work or school, and to do it in a more familiar setting than legislative offices.

The first event will be on March 1 in the Truist Room at the Kenton County Public Library in Covington from 10 a.m.-noon. KFTC will provide light refreshments, including coffee purchased from Roebling Books. KFTC members will be provide postcards and other tools for those are unable to see their legislators that day.

The second event will be on March 8 at the Dayton location of Roebling Books and Coffee, located at 301 Sixth Avenue, from 10 a.m.-noon. Roebling Books will be open for coffee and food, and KFTC members will again be on hand with postcards and other tools for those unable to meet with their legislators during the event.

Those wishing to RSVP can see all of KFTC’s upcoming events at kftc.org/events. Pre-registration is encouraged.

Kentuckians For The Commonwealth