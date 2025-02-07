Covington Academy of Heritage Trades accepting registration spring seminars beginning in March

Are you ready to gain in-demand skills that can lead to a career in historic restoration? The Covington Academy of Heritage Trades is now enrolling for spring seminars.

The Covington Academy of Heritage Trades (CAHT) teaches the skills and knowledge necessary to restore older homes and buildings to their former glory and is also a gateway to an industry with a growing demand for skilled professionals.

Beginning in March, the Academy will offer three two-week seminars in three areas:

• Historic masonry and plastering, March 17-27.

• Stained glass window repair, April 14-24.

• Historic carpentry, May 19-30.

The classes will meet Monday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Enzweiler Building Institute Covington Campus at 3923 Winston Ave. Cost for each seminar is $400 ($100 deposit due at registration). Course fee includes all materials.

Applications can be made online at the Covington Academy of Heritage Trades website.

Brian Miller, executive vice president of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky (BIANKY), said the seminars are a great start toward a new career.

“The Covington Academy of Heritage Trades’ spring seminars are an incredible opportunity for anyone looking to develop specialized skills in historic renovation,” Miller said.

“Students who have participated in past seminars consistently praise the program for its hands-on training and the confidence it gives them to work on historic structures with precision and respect for their legacy,” he said. “These skills aren’t just unique – they’re in demand. Professionals in the historic restoration ecosystem earn on average 9 percent more than their counterparts in the broader construction industry. By honing these techniques, trade and professional workers can not only expand their expertise but also access a growing market with significant economic potential.”

The CAHT uses a historic building on Madison Avenue in Covington as its “living lab,” a primary site for hands-on learning activities. Students work side-by-side with skilled craftspeople who have dedicated their careers to mastering their trade.

The Academy, which is supported by the City, is administered by the Enzweiler Trade Building Institute, a trade school founded by BIANKY that has long offered apprenticeship-style training in skilled construction trades. Individuals interested in enrolling in the CAHT 2025-26 school year can do so now. This fall will be the first two-year certificate program with the Heritage Trades curriculum.

