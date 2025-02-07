The Kentucky Department of Parks is accepting sealed bids for two bison at Big Bone Lick State Historic Site, an 800-pound one-year-old bull and a 1,000-pound 18-year-old cow, both of whom are said by officials at the parks department to be in excellent health.

Bids are being accepted from now until Feb. 14. For questions or to schedule an appointment to see the bison, contact Claire Kolkmeyer at 859-384-3522 or email claire.kolkmeyer@ky.gov.

All bids should include the following information: Name, Address, Daytime telephone number.

A $100 deposit is required with all bids (check or money order). The deposit will be returned to all non-winning bidders. Checks should be made out to Big Bone Lick State Historic Site.

Bids should be sent to:

Big Bone Lick State Historic Site

Bison Sealed Bid

Attn: Greta Gay-Park Manager

3380 Beaver Road

Union, KY 41091

All proceeds of the sales go toward the Big Bone Lick State Historic Site bison program.

In accordance with herd management, the state park conducts auctions of select bison to maintain healthy genetic diversity, reduce the herd to a sustainable size for grazing acreage and ensure a safe herd dynamic. The park sold two one-year-old bulls last year.

The bison are viewable every day of the year, though visitors may occasionally find them in the wooded lots that provide shelter and share. The bison are the largest of all North American land mammals and great herds once roamed the ares and provided food, closing the shelter for American Indians and pioneers. The last of the wild bison was seen in Kentucky around 1800. The Bone Lick herd today recalls the park’s prehistoric past is is its only living mammalian link to the Ice Age.

The 512-acre historic site, located in Boone County, features the bison herd, campground, museum and gift shop.

The park is on Kentucky Highway 338, off U.S. Highway 42-127 and Interstate Highway 71/75. For additional information, you can go to the Big Bone Lick State Historic Site website.

Kentucky is home to 44 state parks, including 17 resort parks and 13 golf courses. For more information about Kentucky State Parks, visit parks.ky.gov.