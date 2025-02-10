Covington Mayor Ron Washington says Covington has benefited from ‘inclusion’

Covington Mayor Ron Washington described how Covington’s economic climate has benefited from the City’s strong leadership over many decades in championing inclusion.

The mayor, sitting next to Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval, was part of a panel discussion in Erlanger organized by the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce titled “Inclusive Impact Breakfast: A Discussion on Regional Competitiveness.”



Mayor Washington told the crowd of business leaders that Covington is an attractive place for businesses seeking to expand due to its commitment to inclusion, as exemplified by Covington’s 21-year-old Fairness Ordinance, its support of minority business leaders, and its partnerships with other organizations championing inclusivity.



National site selectors have said that Covington’s leadership and reputation on this issue is a strong selling point that helps the city attract business investment and ergo jobs to the community.

And in explaining why they relocated to Covington, businesses themselves have echoed that idea to City officials.

City of Covington