Four officers from Northern Kentucky among 38 to complete DOCJT basic training Class 554

Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training graduated 38 law enforcement officers from its basic training academy last week from agencies across the Commonwealth, including four from NKY.

“The Commonwealth is grateful to have public servants of your caliber,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “I congratulate you on your diligence and sacrifice to receive the highest level of training to be the best for your community, friends, family and state. Britainy and I are praying for you and your families.”

DOCJT is committed to providing officers with best practices, the latest technology training and legal information to protect the diverse communities they serve. The graduates of Class 554 received more than 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas included patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias-related crimes and tactical responses to crisis situations.

Since December 2019, 1,652 officers have graduated from the basic training academy. The current 38 graduating law enforcement officers will begin working with the Commonwealth’s 8,000 other officers to create a safer commonwealth for all Kentuckians.

“During the past 20 weeks you have listened earnestly to the training and guidance from your class coordinator and instructors here at DOCJT,” said DOCJT Commissioner Mike Bosse. “I urge you to remember their instruction and commit the skills you take with you to heart. Their voices of experience will serve you well as you serve your community.”

Class 554 graduates and their agencies are:

• Jason A. Aabye, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

• Sebastian A. Adams, Louisville International Fire/Police Department

• Andres E. Aguayo, University of Louisville Police Department

• Jesse G. Allgeier, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

• James W. Ashley, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

• Hugh L. Atkinson, Shelbyville Police Department

• Shannon M. Baker, Winchester Police Department

• Adam T. Cantrell, Hillview Police Department

• Colby A. Childers, Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office

• Chase D. Conrad, Edmonton Police Department

• Matthew W. Crisman, Paducah Police Department

• Jordan E. Dagenhart, Shelbyville Police Department

• Mason X. Early, Nicholasville Police Department

• Jack R. Fields, Fort Thomas Police Department

• Jackson W. Fletcher, Western Kentucky University Police Department

• Nicholas Garvin, Princeton Police Department

• Wayne T. Herolaga, Campbell County Police Department

• James W. House, Brandenburg Police Department

• Bryce A. Howell, Frankfort Police Department

• Braden N. Isom, Barbourville Police Department

• Jackson G. Johnston, Nicholasville Police Department

• Isabella N. Liefer, Paducah Police Department

• Heather E. Lindsay, Whitley County Sheriff’s Office

• Glenn K. Luca, Radcliff Police Department

• Steven M. Martin, Shepherdsville Police Department

• David T. McKinney, Columbia Police Department

• Junious J. McMillian, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

• Daniel C. Nunn, Edmonton Police Department

• Timothy B. O’Keefe, Shepherdsville Police Department

• Cole T. Rankin, Florence Police Department

• Colton S. Riley, Glasgow Police Department

• Brandon L. Simpson, University of Kentucky Police Department

• Emily M. Taylor, Erlanger Police Department

• Timothy B. Toombs, Winchester Police Department

• Ernest C. VonAllmen, Shelby Police Department

• Matthew J. Walker, Laurel County Sheriff’s Office

• Dillon C. Webster, Pendleton County Sheriff’s Office

• Stanley M. Zeornes, Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office

DOCJT provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs’ deputies, university police and airport police throughout the state, only excluding the Louisville Metro Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Bowling Green Police Department, Owensboro Police Department and the Kentucky State Police, each of which have independent academies.

Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training