NKU’s School of the Arts to present Shakespeare’s Henry V Feb. 13-22 at Corbett Theatre

Northern Kentucky University’s School of the Arts (SOTA) will present audiences with a thought-provoking production of William Shakespeare’s historic play, Henry V, at the newly-renovated Corbett Theatre.

The production will run Thursday, Feb. 13 through Saturday, Feb. 22 at NKU’s Corbett Theatre.

Directed by Jo Sanburg, Henry V features a talented cast of dedicated students, iconic dialogue, and heart-wrenching drama.

The production follows King Henry V of England as he invades France in an attempt to claim the throne, stops an assassination plot, delivers powerful speeches, and wins battles against all odds.

“This particular Shakespeare play has a little bit of everything we expect from the Bard – history, intrigue, romance, battle, humor, comradery, and a legendary story,” says director Jo Sanburg. “This production will transform the Corbett Theatre stage, traditionally a proscenium space, into a black box environment where the audience will be seated on stage in close proximity to the action. Additionally, we will encourage the audience to use their creative imagination to help us bring this story into being.”

Immerse in the historical classic as King Henry V navigates his way between England and France. Tickets are available at nku.edu/tickets.

