CPE board hears report citing 6.4% increases in total degrees, credentials awarded

Total degrees and credentials awarded by Kentucky public and private institutions in 2023-24 increased 6.4% over the previous year, according to a report presented to the Council on Postsecondary Education board.

These gains were driven by substantial increases in undergraduate certificates and graduate degrees, up 9.9% and 9.4%, respectively.

The presentation included data on degrees and credentials awarded to students underrepresented in postsecondary education, calling attention to efforts to close achievement gaps between select student populations. Encouragingly, undergraduate degrees and credentials awarded to low-income students were up 4.1%, while undergraduate awards to minority students were up 7.9%.

“Across the board, Kentucky is seeing strong improvement in degree and credential production, a reflection of higher education’s efforts to bolster completion through enhanced student supports and other initiatives,” said Dr. Aaron Thompson, CPE president. “Bachelor’s degree production is the only area that didn’t see a substantial increase, rising 0.7%.”

Additionally, the Council approved the following items:

• A new master’s degree in applied behavior analysis at Murray State University.

• Two new doctoral degrees, one in biomedical informatics and data science at the University of Kentucky and one in translational bioengineering at the University of Louisville.

• An interim capital project at Kentucky State University to renovate the Betty White Health Center.

• CPE’s annual financial audit for year ended June 30, 2024, for which there were no findings.

• The re-election of Madison Silvert as CPE chair and Elaine Walker as vice chair. • The extension of CPE President Aaron Thompson’s employment contract to the year 2030.

In other business, the Council:

• Heard highlights of a report prepared by the University of Kentucky’s Center for Business and Economic Research on Kentucky’s return on its investment in higher education. The report found that tax revenue generated from Kentucky’s college graduates is four and a half times greater than the state’s initial investment in higher education. Consumer spending generated by college graduates in local communities is 17 times greater than the initial investment.

• Received an update on CPE’s tuition policy and tuition-setting timeline for the next biennium (2025-27).

• Heard a report detailing Murray State University’s progress toward its strategic agenda goals.

• Reviewed an annual report listing academic programs that were started or closed at public colleges and universities in academic year 2023-24.

• Received an update on Kentucky State University’s progress in fulfilling the requirements of its management improvement plan.

