NKU’s Haile College of Business ranked among best online master’s programs by U.S. News & World Report

Northern Kentucky University’s Master of Accountancy (MAcc) program in the Haile College of Business has been ranked 66th among the 2025 Best Online Masters in Business Programs by U.S. News & World Report. NKU’s online MAcc program launched in the spring of 2021 and has been steadily climbing the top 100 list with more than 150 graduates to date.

“At the Haile College of Business, we take immense pride in delivering a world-class education that empowers our students to excel in a rapidly evolving business landscape. Being ranked 66th in the nation for Best Online Master’s in Business Programs (Master of Accountancy) by U.S. News & World Report is a testament to the dedication of our faculty, the rigor of our curriculum and the success of our students,” says Dean Hassan R. HassabElnaby, Ph.D. “This recognition reinforces our commitment to academic excellence and continuous innovation, ensuring that our graduates are equipped with the skills and knowledge to lead with confidence in their careers and beyond.”

NKU’s Haile College of Business also ranked 72nd in Best Online MBA Programs for Veterans and 122nd in Best Online MBA Programs.

“Being ranked among the top online MBA programs for veterans is a testament to NKU’s unwavering commitment to supporting our veteran students,” says Rusty Mardis, coordinator of Veteran Student Services at NKU. “This recognition highlights the tailored support we offer and the impactful resources we provide to ensure our veterans excel in their academic and professional pursuits.”

U.S. News evaluated schools and programs for the 2025 rankings based on a variety of factors including student engagement, faculty credentials and services and technologies. NKU’s ranking in online programs highlights our faculty and staff’s dedication to providing an accessible, high-quality education to students no matter their distance from campus.

Northern Kentucky University