Duke Energy recognizes Kentucky, Ohio partners with 2024 Economic Development Awards

Duke Energy recently announced the recipients of its 2024 Duke Energy Economic Development Awards, which recognize communities and individuals that continually support growth and economic development efforts in the region.

These awards originated in 2023 and are presented annually in the company’s Ohio and Kentucky service territory.

The 2024 Duke Energy Economic Development Awards include:

• Partner Achievement Award presented to Boone County and Build & Elevate NKY (BE NKY) based on their number of requests for information on projects interested in locating to the region, ongoing partnership with Duke Energy and their commitment to furthering economic development within the community. • Visionary Achievement Award presented to Clermont County based on proactive consideration and partnership with Duke Energy for economic development for new and existing sites. • Energizing Economic Development Awards presented to Brendan Lyshe, Duke Energy distribution electric planner, and the Duke Energy Natural Gas Business Unit for their continuous efforts to assist and support economic development requests, which require in-depth and thoughtful engineering.

Since 2020, Duke Energy has helped the region attract 5,973 new jobs and $3.98 billion in capital investment. Last year, the Duke Energy Economic Development team worked in conjunction with state, regional and economic development partners to secure new company investments, which has resulted in over $26 billion in capital investment and 16,000 new jobs in the communities the company serves.

In addition, Duke Energy’s Site Readiness Program drives regional growth by identifying, assessing and improving high-potential industry sites to make them more competitive. Since the program began, it has evaluated 39 sites in Ohio and Kentucky, generating over $2.3 billion in capital investment and over 5,300 jobs.

“We continue to see high economic interest in our service territory,” said Amy Spiller, president of Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky. “The growth of our company and our community depends on economic development, and together, we are bringing new jobs and capital investments to the communities we serve to help them thrive.”

Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky’s collaboration with REDI Cincinnati, the region’s leading economic development group, and BE NKY has been instrumental in the recent economic growth.

“Our partnership with Duke Energy is essential for positioning the Greater Cincinnati region as a premier destination for businesses to expand, relocate and succeed,” said Kimm Lauterbach, president and CEO of REDI Cincinnati. “We commend the deserving communities and individuals for their commitment to driving economic development in our region and appreciate Duke Energy’s recognition of the award recipients.”

