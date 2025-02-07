Kentucky Right to Life plans March for Life rally on state Capitol steps on February 12

Kentuckians will march in Frankfort and rally on the Capitol steps in support of life Wednesday, Feb. 12.

It will be the state’s second March for Life.

Addia Wuchner, executive director of Kentucky Right to Life, the event’s sponsor, said that her organization has been gathering in Frankfort to amplify pro-life, pro-family voices for nearly 50 years.

“We’re not there in protest; we’re there in prayerful witness to the value and dignity of every life,” Wuchner said.

The February 12 March will feature several events:

• 9:30 a.m. – A prayer service and mass at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Frankfort

• 11:30 a.m. – Pre-Rally Concert on the Kentucky State Capitol steps

• Noon – Kick-Off Rally followed by the March for Life down Capitol Avenue to Second Street

• 1:45 p.m. – Prayer Rally at the Kentucky Memorial for the Unborn

• 2 p.m. – Service of Remembrance & Hope, also at the Memorial

Speakers at the rally have experienced a wide range of issues, including adoption, choosing life in the face of a difficult prenatal diagnosis and being conceived in an act of violence.

“We wanted real people, real stories witnessing to life … that every life is a gift,” Wuchner said.

Rally speakers include:

• Father Michael Shultz, Associate Pastor of St. Albert the Great Parish in Louisville

• Beverly Jacobson, CEO of Mama Bear Care

• Carol Tobias, president for National Right to Life

• Chrystal York

• Kendall Bailey

• Jason Lovins, founder of the Jason Lovins Band

• The Kentucky General Assembly’s Pro-Life Caucus



Learn more at kentuckymarchforlife.org.