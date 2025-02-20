EBI receives $25,000 donation from Paul Hemmer Company to support workforce development efforts

The Enzweiler Building Institute (EBI) on Wednesday announced a $25,000 donation from Paul Hemmer Company to further the organization’s workforce development and the advancement of skilled trades.

The contribution will directly support student tuition, consumables, and training materials, helping to expand hands-on educational opportunities for individuals pursuing careers in construction.

“As a long-standing leader in commercial construction, Paul Hemmer Company understands the critical need for a highly trained and well-equipped workforce,” said Paul Hemmer, chief Executive Officer of Paul Hemmer Company. “By supporting the Enzweiler Building Institute, we are investing in the next generation of construction professionals and helping to expand training opportunities that align with the needs of the commercial sector.”

The Enzweiler Building Institute has been a cornerstone of workforce development for decades. The institute provides industry-aligned training in carpentry, electrical work, HVAC, plumbing, and other skilled trades, helping to address the growing demand for qualified professionals in the construction industry.

“This investment by Paul Hemmer Company directly supports our students by making tuition more accessible and ensuring they have the materials they need to succeed,” said Brian Miller, executive vice president of BIA NKY and president of EBI.

“We are incredibly grateful for their commitment to strengthening the future of construction and for recognizing the importance of hands-on education. This partnership is a testament to the power of collaboration between industry leaders and workforce development programs.”

The funds from this pledge will directly contribute to scholarships and materials that will help students gain real-world experience in state-of-the-art training facilities, preparing them for high-demand careers in the construction trades.

For more information about the Enzweiler Building Institute and how to support its mission, visit www.BuildingInstitute.com.

Enzweiler Building Institute