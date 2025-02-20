Northern Kentucky Chamber recognizes Boone County Sheriff Mike Helmig with Community Award

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) presented the NKY Community Award to Boone County Sheriff Mike Helmig at its February 18 Eggs ‘N Issues event.

The award is given to individuals, businesses, or organizations throughout the Northern Kentucky Metro region to recognize their positive impact on the community.

Sheriff Helmig began his career as a sheriff’s deputy in Boone County back in 1982 before becoming sheriff in 1997, marking nearly 30 years on the job. During his time as sheriff, he worked with Judge/Executive Gary Moore to complete a merger of the Boone County Police Department, Walton Police Department and the Boone County Sheriff’s Department. He also helped create and expand the School Resource Officers program in the school systems and is a board member of the Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force, which works with police agencies and community groups on drug enforcement in the area.

“Sheriff Helmig has been an instrumental force in keeping the community safe for decades,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “When you think of safety in a community, there are many spaces and areas to consider. Sheriff Helmig has played a pivotal role in adding additional safety resources in our schools, creating a SWAT team to manage high risk or unusual circumstances. He even played a role in making sure Police Social Workers are available to help residents receive appropriate support and resources. We’re grateful for all the work he’s done while serving as sheriff, and we are honored present him with the Community Award.”

Sheriff Helmig announced in December 2024 that he plans to retire effective in April.

Those interested in learning more about the NKY Chamber Community Award, sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky, or in submitting a nomination, can contact Lynn Abeln at labeln@nkychamber.com.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce