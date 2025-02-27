Fabled Brew Works supports Learning Grove with special rainbow sorbet beer benefiting We Rock the Spectrum

Fabled Brew Works is supporting Learning Grove by re-releasing a fan favorite craft beer.

Fabled Brew Works is a craft brewery and meadery in Northern Kentucky. In collaboration with their neighbors, We Rock the Spectrum, Fabled Brew Works created a rainbow sorbet ice cream beer, called “Rockin’ the Rainbow Road.”

A portion of all sales generated from Rockin’ the Rainbow Road will benefit Learning Grove.

Learning Grove is a regional nonprofit providing cradle-to-career educational services, including early childhood education, before and after school care, and college and career services, with a focus on low-income families and underserved communities.

We Rock the Spectrum is an indoor sensory gym geared towards, but not limited to, children with special needs.

Fabled Brew Works co-owner Kent Wessels said, “This is the second time we’ve released this beer with the goal of supporting Learning Grove. We’re excited to bring it back again! Education and inclusivity are the key to a bright future for many of our community’s children. At Fabled Brew Works, we’re continually impressed with the efforts made by Learning Grove and We Rock the Spectrum. They’re both dedicated to helping local families flourish.”

Rockin’ the Rainbow Road is currently on-tap at Fabled Brew Works.

Enjoy a glass in the taproom, or purchase a crowler (32 oz can) to go. A portion of all sales of Rockin’ the Rainbow Road will benefit Learning Grove.

Fabled Brew Works and We Rock the Spectrum are located at 331 Kenton Lands Road in Erlanger.