KenLake State Resort Park’s campground to undergo major upgrades to camping experiences

Kenlake State Resort Park’s campground is undergoing $9.3 million in renovations to upgrade camping experiences. Gov. Andy Beshear signed legislation that allocated $40 million for campground improvements, which was approved by the General Assembly during the 2023 legislative session.

“Kenlake State Resort Park is full of rich historical heritage and has provided Kentuckians and visitors unforgettable experiences for ages,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is the largest campground renovation in our state parks, and I look forward to the new memories families will create there visiting our New Kentucky Home.”

The renovation project includes 63 full-service campsites, six camper cabins with lake views, a new 2,000-square-foot bathhouse, pull-through sites, sewer connections, new electrical and water lines, more handicap-accessible sites and two additional restroom facilities near the lake.

The campground will be closed for the 2025 season, and work is estimated to be completed by spring 2026.

“We are excited for Kenlake State Resort Park’s campground to undergo these important upgrades,” said Kentucky State Parks Commissioner Russ Meyer. “We take great pride in our Kentucky State Parks and look forward to positioning them for top-notch guest experiences.”

Located at 542 Kenlake Road in Hardin, Kenlake State Resort Park is a vacation and business retreat in the heart of one of the nation’s finest outdoor recreation areas.

The resort is only minutes away from Land Between the Lakes, a 170,000-acre National Recreation Area. Kenlake is located on the mid-western shore of Kentucky Lake and is a perfect spot to enjoy the great outdoors. Additionally, the park offers a variety of activities and amenities, including lodging, a restaurant, hiking, fishing, a marina, a swimming pool, a playground, seasonal events and more.

