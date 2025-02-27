Kentucky confirms first case of measles in an adult resident who may have exposed others

Health officials with the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) and Franklin County Health Department announced a confirmed case of measles identified in an adult Kentucky resident.

The resident had recently traveled internationally to an area with ongoing measles transmission.

Kentucky health officials are working to identify and contact individuals who may have been exposed to the virus. The resident attended a fitness center in Frankfort, Kentucky while infectious. Individuals who were at the below location during the date and time listed may have been exposed:

• Planet Fitness at 101 Allen Way in Frankfort, Kentucky on Monday, Feb. 17 (9 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.)

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory virus that can cause serious health complications, especially in young children. The measles virus spreads through the air and can survive for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

Early symptoms of measles begin 8-12 days after exposure and include high fever, cough, runny nose and red/watery eyes. The characteristic measles rash typically appears three to five days after symptoms begin, usually on the face before spreading down to the rest of the body.

“Measles is one of the most contagious viruses in the world,” said KDPH Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack.

“Fortunately, measles can be prevented with the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, which is safe and effective. Vaccines are an essential tool to keep children and adults safe and healthy.”

The first dose of measles vaccine is routinely administered in combination with mumps and rubella vaccine (MMR) to children at age 12 months through 15 months, and a second dose at age 4 through 6.

Recent estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that MMR vaccine coverage among Kentucky kindergartners is only 90%, which is lower than the national average.

Individuals who were exposed to the measles virus and are unvaccinated should quarantine for 21 days after their exposure and contact their health care provider immediately if they develop symptoms.

“If you have been exposed to measles are going to see a health care practitioner, it is important to call the facility to make them aware of your measles exposure and symptoms prior to entering so that others are not exposed,” added Dr. Stack.

Kentucky’s measles case comes amid a significant rise in cases of measles globally and within the U.S.

According to the CDC, there have been three measles outbreaks in the U.S. in 2025, including ongoing outbreaks in Texas and New Mexico. Texas health officials announced the death of an unvaccinated child related to the measles outbreak Wednesday, which is the first measles-related death reported in the U.S. since 2015.

The last confirmed case of measles in Kentucky was in February 2023.

If you have questions or concerns about a potential measles exposure, contact your health care provider or Franklin County Health Department at 502-564-7647.

See the Kentucky Department for Public Health measles website here.

Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services