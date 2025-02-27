STEAM month returns to Campbell County Public Library in March with fun for the whole family

March is STEAM — Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math — Month at the Campbell County Public Library. The annual celebration spotlights STEAM through robust programming for the whole family.

Families can look forward to everything from learning about beekeeping, making animated flipbooks, creating moving Minecraft Creepers, playing with Oobleck, and more.

One highlight is Family STEAM Night on Saturday, March 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Carrico/Fort Thomas Branch. Patrons can hear from STEAM-related presenters, who will lead them through family-friendly activities. Attending presenters include the Kentucky Engineering Exposure Network, the Taft Museum of Art, the Foundation for Ohio River Education (F.O.R.E.), Boone County Arboretum on Wheels and Cool Critters Outreach.

Attendees can also cast their vote in the Creator Competition! In February, the library hosted programs where patrons could make 6-by-6-by-6-inch creations using LEGOs and duct tape. Those interested can also make creations at home and enter them into the competition by 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 6 at the Carrico/Fort Thomas Branch. Winners will receive a gift card. All ages can participate.

There’s also the STEAM Reading Challenge. Adults, teens and children can sign up for the challenge on Beanstack, a reading tracking app. Earn one badge for each book read in the following categories: Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math.

See a full list of STEAM programs at cc-pl.org/steam-month-25.

