Opinion – HB4 threatens Kentucky’s future: Higher education, economy, and innovation at risk

By Melanie Jones Gast, Kristin Sajadi and James Orlick

Special to NKyTribune

As February ends, the sun shines a little higher in the sky. Students, faculty, and staff from diverse social backgrounds and residential locations intermix in quads, libraries, hospitals, and buildings across Kentucky’s college campuses.

However, looming over college campuses and the future of higher education are bills like House Bill 4. What does HB4 mean for higher education in Kentucky? HB4 claims to focus on vaguely defined “diversity, equity, and inclusion” initiatives. HB4 has much broader implications for university competitiveness and systems fostering innovation, understanding, creativity, and success in higher education.

HB4 will have chilling effects on degrees, scholarships, research, classroom dialogue, professional-development and career initiatives, mentoring, and other essential training and support systems integral to Kentucky’s economy and education. HB4’s vague language will cause chaos and uncertainty—and fiscal waste—creating an avalanche of lawsuits that could cost taxpayers millions of dollars.

As we have seen in Texas, where 14 institutions closed 21 offices and eliminated hundreds of positions, HB4 will affect thousands of Kentucky university employees. Students, athletes, researchers, faculty, and higher-education leaders, along with scientists, nurses, doctors, lawyers, counselors, teachers, and more will leave Kentucky or approach our state with fear and unease, as they have begun to do in Florida and Texas.

HB4’s required “intellectual freedom” survey will create cost and other burdens, data-validity problems, and the potential for political misuse. The chilling effects of HB4 and similar legislation threaten the funding and vitality of programs, resources, grants, and financial aid, impacting diverse students and employees. For example, offices and departments have already begun to dismantle courses, programming, and content out of fear of retribution.

HB4 poses problems for program accreditation, impacting dental, medical, nursing, law, Social Work, education, clinical psychology, urban planning, and many other students. Fields like dermatology advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion in education and training to help health-care providers avoid misdiagnosing and mistreating diverse patients. Without DEI in such training, the citizens of Kentucky are at risk.

Proponents of HB4 frame “DEI” initiatives as “discriminatory,” arguing that they only benefit certain groups and lead to the hiring and recruitment of under-qualified individuals and students. However, this argument falls flat in the face of evidence. Higher education trains future workers and diverse workforces consistently outperform their competitors.

A well-established body of research shows how diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) programs and initiatives bring students and other university members together to learn from each other’s differences and to co-create inclusive campus environments. Thus, DEIB programs are based on abundant research demonstrating the importance of support and accessibility systems focused on race, gender, sexuality, nationality, language, and other social statuses, as well as intersections with class or income. DEIB programs are led by experts seeking to foster environments where students and employees succeed and learn, increasing their competitiveness in a global context, exposing them to cultures, histories, and backgrounds different from their own.

Imagine that you or your child will enter college soon in Kentucky. Consider these questions: If HB4 passes, how will colleges promote belonging, innovativeness, intellectual curiosity and debate, dialogue, skill development, and social and historical awareness in a climate where university members face escalated uncertainties over retaliation and lawsuits? In classrooms, workshops, and mentoring circles, how can we work toward equitable, accessible, and inclusive learning environments? How will programs prepare students for working in diverse and inclusive settings? How will colleges maintain rankings and attract and retain diverse students, athletes, researchers, faculty, and professionals and ensure their success?

HB4 hinders Kentucky’s higher education for diverse future generations. HB4 restricts our vital professions, research, and funding and the success of students and employees in the Commonwealth. Despite HB4’s many exemptions, HB4 will have chilling effects on scholarships, training, grants, and other resources and opportunities, stripping essential support systems and funding streams necessary for inclusive academic and work environments and student and employee success. HB4 inhibits competitiveness for Kentucky’s colleges and our movement toward more accessible, affordable, inclusive, and innovative colleges where university members feel supported and ready to engage in important research, work, and learning. Ultimately, HB4 limits the array of possibilities, the prosperity, and the vitality of Kentucky’s current and future generations.

Melanie Jones Gast is a Sociology professor at University of Louisville. Kristin Sajadi is a PhD Candidate at University of Louisville. James Orlick is in grant writing and innovation and a Ph.D. Student at University of Louisville. The views expressed are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the University of Louisville.