Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs’ Collegiate Pitch competition set for March 1 at Thomas More

Kentucky’s entrepreneurial future takes center stage March 1 as student entrepreneurs from across the Commonwealth compete for funding during Collegiate Pitch, the state’s largest intercollegiate business pitch competition.

The Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs (GSE) will present the pitch contest, starting at 9:30 a.m. at Thomas More University’s Academic Center, 333 Thomas More Parkway in Crestview Hills.

The public is invited to the free event to cheer for Kentucky’s future innovators and business leaders as they go toe-to-toe for tens of thousands of dollars in funding. Sixteen teams representing several Kentucky universities will pitch their business ideas and field questions from a panel of judges. At least $39,000 in prize money is at stake to help fund the future of the winning enterprises.

“Collegiate Pitch gives college students a real-world experience to learn how to present their business ideas and secure investments in their enterprises,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “It is also an important opportunity to identify and support promising entrepreneurs and build on a foundation for innovative economic ideas as we continue to promote our new Kentucky home.”

The Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs (GSE) runs Collegiate Pitch, which features two different categories for the teams of collegiate entrepreneurs. The Exploratory Track is for early-stage business ideas, while the Developed Track is for businesses closer to being launched or already operating. Monetary prizes are awarded in both tracks. To be eligible for the prize money, businesses must be based in Kentucky as they grow over the next few years.

“GSE’s goal is to help drive economic growth across the commonwealth with programs that change lives and boost businesses launched by student entrepreneurs right here in Kentucky,” said Anne Jewell, president and CEO of the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs. “From high school through college, and into the business world, GSE empowers the entrepreneurial dreams of students with the grit and passion to build businesses and create jobs in Kentucky communities.”

The Exploratory Track will compete first, followed by the Developed Track in the afternoon. The college teams and their businesses slated for Collegiate Pitch are listed below. Winners will be announced at 3:30 p.m. on March 1.

The schedule is subject to change.