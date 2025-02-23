NKY Chamber’s March 18 Eggs ‘N Issues to feature Fireside Chat with NKU president

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has announced its next Eggs ‘N Issues: Fireside Chat with NKU President Cady Short-Thompson will place on Tuesday, March 18, from 7:30-9 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center – South, 1379 Donaldson Road in Erlanger.

Moderated by the NKY Chamber’s president and CEO, Brent Cooper, the event will be an interactive discussion with Short-Thompson about the status of the campus and issues that relate to the business community. Hear more about initiatives she’s focused on in her presidency, such as strategic enrollment management, strengthening finances, modernizing processes, finding ways to better engage the region, and building institutional culture.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cady Short-Thompson, as NKU plays a critical role in the Northern Kentucky economy. Their efforts to prepare our workforce of the future are essential to our collective success,” said Cooper. “If you live or work in Northern Kentucky, you won’t want to miss this upcoming Eggs ‘N Issues. Join us and get ready to “Norse Up!”

Short-Thompson is the seventh president of NKU. She has a background in communication and brings more than two decades of experience in higher education to the role. She began her career at NKU in 1996 as a professor of communication and climbed the ranks as a graduate program director and department chair. She’s been recognized with the Frank Sinton Milburn Outstanding Professor Award for teaching, research, and service. She recently served as the CEO and executive director of Breakthrough Cincinnati before returning to NKU in October 2023.

Short-Thompson serves on numerous regional boards, including the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, BE NKY Board of Directors, Holocaust and Humanity Center Board of Directors, Horizon League Board of Directors, Life Learning Center Board of Directors, OneNKY Alliance Board of Directors, and United Way of Greater Cincinnati Board of Directors.

Eggs ‘N Issues: Fireside Chat with NKU President Cady Short-Thompson will begin with attendee check-in, breakfast and networking from 7:30-7:55 a.m. The keynote presentation and audience Q&A session will follow until 9 a.m. Registration is $30 for NKY Chamber members and $45 for future members. The NKYP rate is $20; free with NKYP Event Pass. Pre-registration is required online at business.nkychamber.com.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce