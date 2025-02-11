Health, safety of KY farmers to be focus for KDA during 2025 National Farm Machinery Show Feb. 12-15

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) will be represented by the Raising Hope Safety, Health, and Rescue Program focusing on all facets of the program’s focus of farmers appreciation at the National Farm Machinery Show. Each year, the National Farm Machinery Show showcases cutting-edge agricultural products, equipment, and services.

In addition to farm safety exhibits and rescue exhibits, Raising Hope is partnering with several agencies to offer several health and safety services and information to help farmers and agricultural producers remain at their physical best, Commissioner of Agriculture Jonathan Shell announced.

The show is set for Feb. 12-15 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.

“Farming has its risks, but healthy farmers, both physically and mentally, equates to healthier farms,” Commissioner Shell said. “For years, KDA has offered world-class safety and rescue demonstrations. Recently, with our Raising Hope program, we also began focusing on the health aspect of our agriculture producers. Adding health screenings during the National Farm Machinery Show allows us to fulfill our mission and promise of advocating for healthy farming communities.”

This year’s show will feature KDA employees demonstrating safety around farm equipment including tractors, Power Take Off (PTO), Rollover Protective Structure (ROPS), and more. Grain bin rescue methods and accident prevention will also be demonstrated, along with information about “Share the Road” safety and signage.

Available health screenings will include those for blood sugar, blood pressure, and hearing. There will also be resources available for mental well-being and general health education. The health screenings will be available 9 a.m.–3 p.m. each day.

Partnerships with the Raising Hope Safety, Health, and Rescue Program will offer farm safety demonstrations, health screenings, and ag related rescue demonstrations at this year’s event. Partnerships include Southeast Center for Agricultural Health and Injury Prevention, Dixie Firefighters Association, the Kentucky Governor’s Challenge for Suicide Prevention, University of Louisville Health, Appalachian Regional Healthcare, KY Hears/Heuser Hearing, and the University of Kentucky Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food, and Environment.

The health screenings and health education are components of the Raising Hope Safety, Health, and Rescue Program, which was created to promote the physical and mental health and safety of Kentucky’s farmers and farm families. Raising Hope began as a coalition between the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and other agriculture, education, and healthcare institutions dedicated to improving the mental and physical health of farmers. In July 2024, Raising Hope was moved fully under the KDA umbrella and joined with the Department’s Farm Safety program. The campaign is supported by appropriations from the Kentucky General Assembly and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The National Farm Machinery Show, now in its 59th year, is the country’s largest indoor farm show with more than 900 vendors. It brings thousands out to see the most complete selection of cutting-edge agricultural products, equipment, and services available in the farming industry. Professionals from around the world gain knowledge and hands-on access to various technological advancements needed for the upcoming farming season during the four-day show.

Kentucky Department of Agriculture