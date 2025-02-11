Memorable tradition continues; Special Olympics’ ‘Orange Crush’ team to take on NewCath intramural team

Staff report

The heartwarming return of a memorable tradition will take place on February 20 at 7:30 p.m. when the Special Olympics’ Orange Crush team takes on Newport Central Catholic’s intramural basketball team.

It’s all in the spirit of love and friendly competition.

Admission is free but donations are accepted for the benefit of Special Olympics which brings joy into the lives of students with disabilities.

Join in the fun and take part in the fundraising for a good cause. All proceeds benefit Special Olympics of Northern Kentucky. The game is at Newport Central Catholic, 13 Carothers Road, Newport.

More than 700 athletes, ages 8 and up, compete in Special Olympics events in Northern Kentucky alone.

Special Olympics spends $70-75,000 a year on its athletes for uniforms, equipment, travel expenses, and medals

The organization has been in existence in Northern Kentucky for 55 years.

You may send a donation to the attention of Tessy B. Krebs, advancement officer at Newport Central Catholic High School, 13 Carothers Road, Newport, KY 41071 with SONKY Donation in the memo line or contact her at tkrebs@ncchs.com.