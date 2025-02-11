Opinion – This Valentine’s Day, help show the kind of love that saves lives by showing up for those in need

By Dr. Sarah Geegan and Dr. Shannon Sauer-Zavala

University of Kentucky

Valentine’s Day is often associated with grand gestures — bouquets of roses, chocolate sampler boxes, and candlelit dinners. This year, however, we invite you to think beyond romantic flourishes. Love is also expressed in the everyday acts of care and the silent moments of support.

Sometimes, love looks like courage.

Other times, love looks like action.

This February, as we celebrate the people who matter most, we invite you to ask yourself a question: If someone you loved was navigating dark times, or even contemplating suicide, would you know what to do?

You shouldn’t be ashamed if your answer is no. After all, many of us were never taught how to respond to such a critical situation. But, it’s never been more important for us to change that answer. In Kentucky, suicide represents the second leading cause of death among individuals aged 10-34. It’s a trend inflicting a devastating toll on Kentucky families, especially because — for many people who struggle — their suffering is silent. People are often afraid of burdening others or unsure of where to turn for help.

And, in the spirit of the holiday, we argue that love — in its most meaningful form — looks like showing up for those who need us most.

One simple, powerful way to do this is to dedicate less than an hour to complete QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) training — a free online suicide prevention course made available through UK HealthCare’s Healthy Kentucky Initiative.

The research is clear: when people at risk are met with understanding, support and guidance toward professional help, their chances of recovery increase significantly.

That’s where QPR comes in.

Think of QPR as the CPR of mental health. Just as CPR empowers everyday people without advanced medical training to save lives in cardiac emergencies, QPR equips individuals with the skills to recognize warning signs, open a conversation, and connect someone to the help they need. Both are grounded in the idea that life-saving actions can come from ordinary people with the right training. At its core, QPR builds upon something we all already possess: an ability to listen, care and act.

Becoming trained in QPR also helps us combat the dangerous stigma associated with mental health. Every time we take action—by learning, listening, or simply offering a kind word—we chip away at the shame that keeps so many silent. We create space for healing and hope.

Imagine a community where asking, “Are you okay?” isn’t considered awkward or intrusive, but represents a natural, easy expression of love and concern. Picture a situation in which that simple question might be a lifeline to someone in their darkest hour.

Can you think of a more powerful expression of love?

Showing up in such a situation may not be easy. It might mean sitting beside someone in their pain, even when it feels uncomfortable or scary. It might mean having a difficult conversation when staying silent would be easier. These acts of love are among the most profound ways we can uplift the people we hold dear. These acts could even help save a life.

Consider taking the online QPR training today. It is an easy, free and effective way to support your loved ones. Moreover, it’s a Valentine’s Day gesture that lasts far beyond February 14—a way to show, in the most profound sense, that you love and value those around you.

Importantly, the impact of becoming QPR trained extends beyond your own circle of loved ones. As more Kentuckians become trained in QPR, we collectively strengthen the support networks in our schools, workplaces and communities. We create a culture where compassion is normalized and where people who are struggling feel less alone.

This Valentine’s Day, we encourage you to give more than chocolates. Give your time, your attention, and your willingness to step in when it matters most.

Sign up for QPR training today at ukhealthcare.com/qpr and be a lifeline for someone in need.

After all, love isn’t always about grand gestures. Sometimes, it’s about the quiet courage to show up even when it’s hard. Because real love—true, transformative love—isn’t just spoken. It’s shown.

Dr. Sarah Geegan is assistant professor in the department of integrated strategic communication and Dr. Shannon Sauer-Zavala is associate professor in the department of psychology at the University of Kentucky