Jennifer Henry: No shortage of negativity when it comes to schools; let’s change the buzz about teaching

The buzz in the headlines and on social media is not kind to the teaching profession right now. The “word on the street” is that teaching is the pits, students are “out of control,” and public education is flat out “on the fritz.”

There is no shortage of negativity. To be sure, in the past 25 years, I have noticed a difference in what students know and are able and willing to do. I come home some days feeling, what my grandma used to say, “bone tired.” I understand the frustration: working with kids can be difficult.

But, let’s look back at some headlining stories throughout history:

In 2001, Time magazine reported kids “crave entertainment, but their attention span is as short as one zap of a TV dial.”

In 1993, the Washington Post proclaimed that “What really distinguishes this generation from those before it is that [they] live so well and complain so bitterly about it.”

As far back as 1938, Leeds Mercury stated that “[parents have] frequently failed in their obvious duty to teach self-control and discipline to their own children.”

In 1925, the Hull Daily Mail wrote: “We defy anyone […] to deny that […] young folk [are…] grossly thoughtless, rude, and utterly selfish.”

It seems that every generation has lodged its complaints about the youth of the day. Perhaps, though, it’s more biology than commentary of the time.

In this profession, we have become somewhat colorblind. Where we once saw more readily the vitality in our day and the goodness in our students and the bright spot in a lesson, we now feel overcome by the grayness of the days blending one into the other. It makes me think of those videos of people seeing color for the first time with Enchroma glasses; they are overcome by the beauty and the definition and clarity of their surroundings. We need that perspective. And, when our vision blurs, we need others to remind us of the parts we love about this job.

Teaching is a team sport. We need each other for encouragement and support.

American writer Robert Ingersoll once said “We rise by lifting others.” This was never more relevant than right now.

In truth, most students come to school ready for us to give it our best shot.

They hold doors for others, clean their messes in the cafeteria, ask and answer questions during our lessons, complete their assignments. Some even offer encouragement to us, their teachers. Veterans know what I’m talking about: cards, emails, mementos given as thanks for caring so much.

It’s potent stuff. We have the responsibility to show our young teachers – who are at the beginning of their careers – the full technicolor of teaching.

Yes, we face obstacles of post-COVID residuals, technology distractions, learning gaps, and more, but the great news is that we are problem solvers, innovative thinkers, and hard workers. We are a breed like no other, and our passion for what we do is virtually unmatched.

Together, let’s change the buzz about teaching.

Jennifer Henry has spent 25 years in education. She teaches English, AP Language and Composition, and dual credit courses at Dixie Heights High School. She is passionate about working with teenagers and using innovative teacher strategies to help them realize their potential.