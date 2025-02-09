meetNKY adds two new stops to growing B-Line — Wenzel Whiskey in Covington, Baker & Bird in Augusta

The B-Line®, Northern Kentucky’s self-guided bourbon experience, raises a glass in celebration of the addition of two new stops: Wenzel Whiskey in Covington and Becker & Bird Distillery in Augusta. The two distilleries were also among 10 new stops on the official Kentucky Bourbon Trail®.

“Kentucky bourbon draws over 2 million visitors to our Commonwealth each year, providing a substantial economic boost to the region,” said Julie Kirkpatrick, President and CEO of meetNKY. “The B-Line® offers visitors a chance to dive into a history-rich journey, not only through renowned distilleries on the official Kentucky Bourbon Trail®, but also through bourbon-inspired bars and restaurants that celebrate our region’s deep distilling heritage.”

Launched in 2018, The B-Line® is Northern Kentucky’s official collection of bourbon bars, restaurants, and distilleries aimed at introducing millions of bourbon-curious visitors to the northern starting point of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail®, which hit 2.5 million visitors in 2023. The new additions to The B-Line® bring the number of establishments throughout Covington, Newport, Independence, Sparta, Augusta and Maysville, Ky., to 28. A full list of participating establishments can be found on The B-Line’s website.

Located in downtown Covington, Wenzel Whiskey has been resurrecting Kentucky’s storied bourbon history in a brick building built in 1873 that was used as a rectifier (non-producing distiller) prior to Prohibition, and its latest award-winning spirits exemplify this dedication to ‘Blend Your Own History.’ Wenzel Whiskey will officially open its new distillery to the public in spring 2025.

“Wenzel is thrilled to begin producing our very own Kentucky bourbons and share them with the world,” said Austin Dunbar, Wenzel Whiskey Partner. “Many know us for our unique blending experience. In partnership with the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and The B-Line, we are excited to continue building on our company’s historic past and bring new opportunities to the Covington community.”

The Baker-Bird site, where Baker & Bird Distillery is located, is the most historic spirits site in America. The distiller, John Baker, fought in the American Revolution and distilled in Washington County, Pennsylvania, during the Whiskey Rebellion. John moved to Augusta, Kentucky, in 1797 and continued to distill. John Baker’s Grandson, Abraham Baker, Jr., built a huge wine cellar in the 1850’s. Today, the Baker-Bird Wine Cellar is the largest, oldest wine cellar in America on the National Registry of Historic Places, and the only winery to have survived a Civil War Battle.

“We’re thrilled to be added as a new stop on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail® and The B-Line®,” said Dinah Bird, owner of Baker & Bird Distillery. “With our rich history in distilling and winemaking, we’re excited to welcome visitors seeking a unique bourbon experience. The town of Augusta is beautiful and serves as the perfect link between The B-Line and the rest of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.”

There are seven strict criteria that new stops along the self-guided tour have to agree to in order to be a part of The B-Line®. These include things like fostering a culture around bourbon through continuing education and stocking certain types of bourbon. Restaurants must have at least 50 labels of bourbon (with a preference for Kentucky Bourbon), while bars must stock at least 100. Weekly bourbon-infused food and drink specials are also a requirement. For bars, they must also host bourbon-related events and offer specialty flights.

Distilleries must be a member in Good Standing with the Kentucky Distillers Association and be part of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail®. Full details on qualifying for The B-Line® can be found on meetNKY’s website.

For the latest list of B-Line National Bourbon Heritage Month events and specials, visit thebline.com. To learn more about meetNKY visit meetnky.com.