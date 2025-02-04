Kentuckians encouraged to ‘Shop & Share’ this Saturday to support victims of domestic violence

First Lady Britainy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman encouraged Kentuckians to Shop & Share this Saturday to help support survivors of domestic violence during an event at West Frankfort Kroger.

A list of most-needed items in each region can be found at ZeroV.org/ShopandShare. This year’s event will take place Saturday, Feb. 8, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“When we Shop & Share, we can come together to help Kentuckians who are going through one of the most difficult moments of their lives, including kids who may have had to leave everything behind except the clothes on their back,” Beshear said. “If you don’t feel safe at home, please know that you are not to blame, and you deserve to be protected. Our regional domestic violence shelters are here for you, and because of events like this one, they’ll have the resources to help.”

Each year, the First Lady partners with ZeroV to host this one-day donation drive on the Saturday before the Super Bowl. While Kentuckians shop for their game-day party food at select Kroger, Food City, IGA, Walmart, Save A Lot, Super Dollar and regional grocery stores, they can also purchase items to share with survivors.

“As a former teacher and as a mom, I know that when kids and families don’t feel safe, nothing else matters,” Lt. Gov. Coleman said. “Through Shop & Share, we can make sure Kentucky’s domestic violence shelters have the supplies they need to help survivors rebuild their lives – from the very first night they arrive, to the day they are able to walk back out those doors and build their new home.”

The annual Shop & Share drive will provide critical supplies for the Commonwealth’s state-designated regional domestic violence shelter programs. Volunteers will be on-site with lists of what items are most needed in each region.

Since former First Lady Jane Beshear established Shop & Share in 2008, the event has raised more than $5 million in monetary and in-kind donations and has made a positive impact in the lives of thousands of survivors. Last year, the event raised $371,893 in monetary and in-kind donations.

ZeroV is the statewide coalition against intimate partner violence. Its 15 member programs serve survivors of intimate partner violence and their children in all 120 Kentucky counties. Donations from Shop & Share offset pantry expenses and increase the program’s capacity to provide services to survivors.

ZeroV CEO Angela Yannelli said Shop & Share donations help meet survivors’ basic needs, so they can focus on healing and building their futures.

“ZeroV’s member programs serve hundreds of survivors in Kentucky every year,” said Yannelli. “In fiscal year 2024 alone, our 15 domestic violence member programs provided shelter services to nearly 1,700 survivors and over 1,100 children. Shop & Share helps our programs ensure that the survivors they serve have the things they need so they can focus on healing and creating safe futures for themselves and their children.”

Jessica Sharp, corporate affairs manager at The Kroger Co., said the company was proud to partner with the First Lady and ZeroV once again for the event.

“We are deeply honored to once again welcome volunteers and donations into our stores in support of Shop & Share,” she said. “It is important to Kroger to support our community by bringing this need to light and acting upon these essential needs when it matters most.”

Office of First Lady Britainy Beshear