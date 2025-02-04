Two Northern Kentucky teachers among ten named finalists for annual Gold Star Teacher Award

Gold Star and The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati (TCT) have announced this year’s top 10 finalists for the annual Gold Star Teacher Award, including two from Northern Kentucky.

The Gold Star Teacher Award recognizes educators who have made a significant contribution to their school and demonstrate a commitment to education.

An annual partnership entering its sixth year, The Gold Star Teacher Award is a way to honor exemplary teachers in our region. This year’s campaign saw 1,068 nominations come in from the Tri-State from over 575 different public and private schools – from preschool to high school, a clear indication of just how valuable and appreciated our region’s educators are. This year’s grand prize winner will take home a prize pack worthy of the Gold Star Teacher of the Year title and more than $7,000 in prizes and experiences.

“The work teachers do daily extends beyond the classroom and truly leaves a lasting effect on the success of all students. These amazing educators deserve to be recognized,” said Gold Star President and CEO Roger David. “Every year, more and more incredible teachers are nominated, showcasing the hard work and devotion of teachers from across our region. With the help of our friends at The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati, we’re proud to be able to celebrate these remarkable teachers for inspiring students to be life-long learners and for helping them to fulfill their dreams.”

“Education lays the groundwork for a thriving future, and an inspiring educator who brings learning to life is essential to that students’ journey,” said Kim Kern, President and CEO of The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati. “Just as we at The Children’s Theatre strive to make stories leap off the page, our dedicated educators empower children to see their own potential, leading to an even bigger impact.”

This year’s 10 finalists:

• Elizabeth Bravo, Newport Primary School, Second Grade

• Katie Colonel, Anderson High School, English Language Arts

• Angelle Greene-Edwards, Mt. Airy Elementary School, Fourth Grade

• Kelly Moorman, Three Rivers Elementary School, Kindergarten – Fourth Grade STEM

• Jennifer Norsworthy, Milford High School, Teaching Professions

• Hayley Powers, Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy, First Grade

• Tricia Richardson, St. Mary’s School, Kindergarten

• Leigh Terry, Fairfield Central Elementary, Fourth and Fifth Grade Intervention Specialist

• Becky Torbeck, Indian Hill Elementary, Intervention Specialist

• Chris Wheeler, Bellevue Middle and High School, Band Director

Voting runs through Friday, Feb. 28 and this year’s winner will be announced in late March 2025.

To cast your vote for this year’s winner and for more information about the finalists, visit goldstarchili.com/goldstarteacher. Limit one vote per person per email address and phone number per day.

