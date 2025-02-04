Walton-Verona Independent School District celebrates opening of new Intermediate School

The Walton-Verona Independent School District celebrated the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony recently for the new Walton-Verona Intermediate School (WVINT) located at 1935 Tradition Way in Verona.

WVINT opened its doors last month and serves students in fourth and fifth grades. The facility is designed to provide a state-of-the-art learning environment that fosters academic excellence, creativity, and personal growth. The new building features modern classrooms, collaborative learning spaces, advanced technology integration, and enhanced student support services.

“We were thrilled to celebrate this occasion with our students, families, staff, and the entire Walton-Verona community,” said Dr. Matt Baker, superintendent of Walton-Verona Independent Schools. “The opening of Walton-Verona Intermediate School represents our district’s continued commitment to providing high-quality education and preparing our students for success in a rapidly evolving world.”

The opening of WVINT serves to immediately address the overcrowding in other schools by removing fourth grade from Walton-Verona Elementary and fifth grade from Walton-Verona Middle School. It also provides the district with the ability to manage growth in enrollment by expanding Walton-Verona Intermediate to include additional grades in coming years.

Attendees had the opportunity to tour the new facility and see firsthand the innovative learning spaces designed to enhance student engagement and achievement.

WVINT is a key component of the district’s long-term vision for growth and student success. With an emphasis on collaboration, critical thinking, and personalized learning, the new school is helping equip students with the skills needed to excel both in and out of the classroom.

Walton-Verona Independent School District