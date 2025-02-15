Kentucky awards record $20 million in incentives to thoroughbred breeders for races won in 2024

The Kentucky Horse Racing and Gaming Corporation announces a record $20 million in awards is on the way to breeders participating in the Kentucky Thoroughbred Breeders’ Incentive Fund (KTBIF) program. First implemented in 2005, the KTBIF has provided more than a quarter of a billion dollars to breeders of Kentucky-breds winning eligible races worldwide.

“Congratulations to our amazing thoroughbred industry,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Last year showed that Kentucky remains the horseracing capital of the world. Kentucky-bred horses won each leg of the Triple Crown, and we hit a record amount of funding for Kentucky’s breeders. Our history is proud, and our future remains bright.”

Kentucky-breds continued to shine throughout the world. In 2024, Kentucky-breds:

• Won 289 of 401 (72%) graded stakes races in the United States • Won the three legs of the Triple Crown with three different horses: Mystik Dan (Kentucky Derby), Seize the Grey (Preakness), and Dornoch (Belmont Stakes) • Captured ten (10) Eclipse Awards, led by Horse of the Year and Champion Three-Year-Old Filly Thorpedo Anna • Were named co-Longines World’s Best Racehorses with City of Troy and Laurel River. City of Troy earned his top rating winning the Juddmonte International Stakes at York Racecourse in England and Laurel River earned his top rating winning the Dubai World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

“This is one of our favorite times of year, to see our Kentucky breeders rewarded for continually breeding champions here in Kentucky,” said Drew Conners, KHRGC’s Director of Incentives and Development. “It is a thrill to watch our Kentucky-bred horses win races here at home and across the globe. We are honored to award a record $20 million to our Kentucky Thoroughbred breeders, who give so much to the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”

Kentucky-breds also swept the 150th runnings of the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby with Thorpedo Anna and Mystik Dan, both trained by Lexington, Kentucky-native Kenny McPeek. The breeders of Thorpedo Anna and Mystik Dan will receive a $50,000 KTBIF award for these wins. Kentucky-breds now have won the Kentucky Derby 116 times, including the last ten (10) runnings. Kentucky-breds also have won the last eight (8) runnings of the Kentucky Oaks.

The KTBIF was established to ensure the strength of Kentucky’s equine industry by awarding funds to breeders of Kentucky-bred Thoroughbreds. To qualify, the mare must be bred to a registered Kentucky stallion, remain in the Commonwealth during her full gestation, and foal in Kentucky. The KTBIF is funded through a percentage of the sales tax paid when a stallion is bred to a mare in Kentucky.

A full list of the 2024 award winners with amounts won totaling $20,019,601.10 will be available on the KHRGC website under Awards.

Kentucky Horseracing and Gaming Corporation