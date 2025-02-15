Author, illustrator Erika Wurth to visit Kenton Co. Public Library February 27 to discuss debut novel White Horse

Horror author and illustrator Erika T. Wurth will visit the Kenton County Public Library this month to discuss her debut novel White Horse.

White Horse is a New York Times editors pick, Good Morning America Buzz Pick, and is winner of several other awards. Wurth’s writing is celebrated for its thrilling suspense and connections to indigenous experience. Wurth, who is of Apache, Chickasaw, and Cherokee descent, blends narratives central to the urban native identity with hair-raising storytelling.

During the event, Wurth will engage the audience in discussion regarding White Horse, offering valuable insights into her work as an author. Additionally, Wurth has been published in the Kenyon Review, featured in a narrative art installation and is working on a new novel: The Haunting of Room 904. Wurth’s variety of experience offers a unique perspective on the horror genre and much more.

In White Horse, Erika tells the story of Kari James, an Urban Native, and a fan of heavy metal, ripped jeans, Stephen King novels, and dive bars. Kari’s journey toward a truth long denied by both her family and law enforcement forces her to confront her dysfunctional relationships, thoughts about a friend she lost in childhood, and her desire for the one thing she’s always wanted but could never have.

White Horse book discussion and author visit will take place Thursday, February 27, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Kenton County Public Library Erlanger Branch, located at 401 Kenton Lands Drive in Erlanger. A reception with the author will take place at 6:30 p.m., with discussion at 7 p.m. followed by a question and answer session and book signing.

The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required and can be completed online at KentonLibrary.org or by calling 859-962-4002.

Kenton County Public Library