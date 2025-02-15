Meals on Wheels announces philanthropy, fundraising veteran Mike Hogan as new chief advancement officer

Meals on Wheels has announced veteran fundraising and philanthropy professional Mike Hogan as the nonprofit’s chief advancement officer, bringing 20 years of proven nonprofit stewardship and community engagement experience.

Hogan began his new role with Meals on Wheels’ executive leadership team this month, which also includes Chief Executive Officer Mike Dunn, Chief Operations Officer Connie Baker, Chief Production Officer Michael Beck, Chief People Officer Matthew Melody and Chief Financial Officer Robin Rodgers.

Hogan is a native of Cincinnati and a graduate of Northern Kentucky University. He began his career in nonprofit management in 2002 and spent 18 years in higher-education fundraising, primarily for the University of Cincinnati, where he led development efforts in the Colleges of Law, Engineering and Applied Science, Business and DAAP. He held various roles in the university’s first $1-billion “Proudly Cincinnati” campaign as well as the recently completed “Next, Now” campaign. Most recently, Mike led fundraising and engagement efforts at the George Washington University Law School in Washington, D.C.

“Coming back home to Cincinnati, I’m passionate about connecting philanthropic passions with the needs of our community,” Hogan said. “Meals on Wheels provides essential services, promoting independence to its 10,000+ clients—this simply wouldn’t be possible without the dedication from members of our community and the philanthropic impact they make every day. Together, we are all working to provide much more than a meal.”

In his role, Hogan leads a five-person team in development and marketing, all of whom have joined the organization progressively since July 2024. Team members include Events & Partnership Manager Betsy Adams, Development Manager Justin Beale, Development Assistant Hannah Broermann, Director of Marketing & Communications Natalie Koking and Grant Writer Julia Muntel.

Hogan lives in Cincinnati with his wife, Lori, and their daughters Abby and Kelsey.

Meals on Wheels Southwest OH and Northern KY