Kentucky Crafted Market returns to Alltech Arena in Lexington March 7-9 featuring visual, craft artists

The Kentucky Crafted Market will return March 7-9 to the Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena in Lexington. This New Kentucky Home experience showcases the Commonwealth’s artistic community, featuring Kentucky’s top visual and craft artists.

“The Kentucky Crafted Market not only highlights our talented artists but also supports local businesses that enrich the culture of our New Kentucky Home,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “From live music to artwork, local food producers, and crafts for kids, this family-friendly event has something for everyone.”

On March 7, wholesale buyers will have the opportunity to preview and purchase products. The event will open to the public on Saturday, March 8, and Sunday, March 9, offering live music, Kentucky Proud food producers, and art activities for children. Admission to the Kentucky Crafted Market is free. Parking at the Kentucky Horse Park is $10 per vehicle.

The market will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 8 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 9. A Trade Only Day, open exclusively to registered wholesale buyers, will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 7.

“The Kentucky Crafted Market is the premier event of the Kentucky Arts Council’s calendar,” said Chris Cathers, executive director of the Kentucky Arts Council. “It’s an opportunity for our Crafted artists to showcase and sell their work and for the public to experience the distinct styles and rich offerings of local artisans.”

The event will feature more than 100 artists, most of whom are members of the Kentucky Arts Council’s adjudicated Kentucky Crafted program, who will exhibit and sell their work.

For more information or to register as a wholesale buyer for Friday’s admission, visit the Kentucky Arts Council’s website

