Republic Bank and Trust named among top 10 on Forbes’ 2025 list of America’s Best Banks

Republic Bank and Trust Company announced this week it has been ranked ninth on Forbes’ 2025 America’s Best Banks list.

“We’re incredibly honored to have made Forbes respected America’s Best Banks list again this year, moving into the top 10 in 2025,” Republic Bank President and CEO Logan Pichel said. “This honor, along with our high Net Promoter Score that is nearly three times the banking industry average, is proof positive of our unyielding commitment to provide all of our clients banking services and security they can rely on, along with the great customer service they deserve.”

In addition to Kentucky, Republic has retail banking centers serving communities in Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee, along with a loan office in Missouri.

Forbes evaluated 11 metrics that measured growth, credit quality and profitability for the 12 months ending September 30, as well as stock performance in the 12 months through January 10, for consideration for the 2025 list. The nation’s 200 largest publicly traded banks and thrifts by assets were automatically eligible.

“This recognition for Republic Bank is a testament to the strength and stability we’ve built and continue to grow since the Bank was founded more than 40 years ago,” said Republic Bank Executive Chair Steve Trager. “While we’re proud to be the only Kentucky-based bank in the top 10, this fosters peace of mind and confidence among our clients, associates and the communities we serve in each of our markets.”

The honor follows Republic Bank’s recognition by Newsweek on its America’s Best Regional Banks list for two consecutive years — 2024 and 2025 — as well as a Top 50 Community Bank of 2024 by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Republic Bank and Trust