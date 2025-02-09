Lamont Butler’s return, strong defense boost Wildcats to 80-57 win over stuggling South Carolina

By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

Kentucky point guard Lamont Butler returned to the lineup and helped lead the Wildcats to victory on Saturday.

Following back-to-back losses and four setbacks in the last five games, including two in a row at Rupp Arena, the No. 14 Wildcats ended the tough stretch with an 80-57 win over struggling South Carolina.

“This is really important to us,” Kentucky coach Mark Pope said. “… This game is really important: one because it’s a win and two because it got those guys (Butler, Andrew Carr and Jaxson Robinson) through the game and they’re still alive. And every day we can get them where they can, where they can be a little healthier, is a bonus.”

Butler returned to the court after missing the three previous games because of a shoulder injury. In his first appearance since a 74-69 loss at Vanderbilt on Jan. 25, Butler finished with eight points and three assists. Butler’s presence was soothing for Kentucky, which had committed 34 turnovers in the last three games. The Wildcats had just nine miscues against the Gamecocks.

“He was terrific,” Pope said. “He got better and better. … He’s wearing a brace (and) it’s like a tank on his shoulder, but it’s really nice to have him back.”

The Wildcats (16-7, 5-5 Southeastern Conference) got most of its production from the reserves. Led by Brandon Garrison’s 15 points, Kentucky’s bench scored 39 points against the Gamecocks, who managed just four points from its backups.

Garrison connected on four straight baskets during a five-minute stretch in the second half. The sequence included back-to-back 3-pointers. Amari Williams and Koby Brea had 10 points each for Kentucky. Trent Noah, who committed to the Gamecocks before signing with Kentucky after Pope was hired, finished with five points.

After giving up 187 points in losses to Arkansas and Ole Miss this week, the Wildcats produced their best defensive effort in league play, limiting the Gamecocks to 33-percent shooting from the field and 57 points.

Pope praised Brea for setting the tone on the defensive end, which gave his team a lift.

”Kobe was unbelievable tonight,” Pope said. “He was incredible on the defensive end. He’s had his best two days of practice (during) the last few days on the defensive end that he carried into the game. And I thought he was brilliant.”

South Carolina fell to 10-13 with the loss, including a 0-10 mark in the SEC.

Turning point

After South Carolina trimmed the margin to nine at 50-41 with 10:28 left, the Wildcats went on a 15-1 run to make the score 65-42 with 5:38 remaining. Otega Oweh scored nine points during the spurt and finished with 17 points. Oweh has scored double figures in each of Kentucky’s 23 games this season.

“It seemed like in the blink of an eye, and trying to get that settle down, that’s kind of been a microcosm of what’s happened to us in some instances (this season),” South Carolina coach Lamont Paris said.

Celebration

The Wildcats honored the 1974-75 squad that finished 26-5 and was runner-up in the NCAA Tournament at halftime Saturday.

Kentucky went 15-3 in the Southeastern Conference in Joe B. Hall’s fourth season at the helm.

The team’s biggest feat that season was a 92-90 win over undefeated Indiana in the Mideast Regional finals. Kentucky defeated Syracuse in the national semifinals, 95-79 before losing to UCLA 92-85 in legendary coach John Wooden’s last game as coach of the Bruins.

Kevin Grevey enjoyed a stellar ending to his career with the Wildcats and was named SEC Player of the Year. Grevey tallied 34 points in the finals and averaged 23.5 points per game.

Gametracker: Tennessee at Kentucky, 7 p.m., Tuesday. TV/Radio: ESPN. UK Radio Network.