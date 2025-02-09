KY Secretary of State marks over 250,000 deceased voters removed from rolls since taking office

The Kentucky Secretary of State’s office has announced 250,362 deceased voters have been removed from Kentucky’s voter rolls since Secretary Michael Adams took office in January 2020, bringing the total number of removals to 440,182.

“We’ve vigorously removed voters who have moved away, passed away, or been put away,” said Adams. “We are on track to have removed over 500,000 ineligible voters by the end of 2025.”

In January, 3,045 voters were removed – 2,100 deceased voters, 413 felony convicts, 388 who moved out of state, 83 duplicate registrations, 35 who were adjudged mentally incompetent, and 26 who voluntarily de-registered.

Despite the ongoing list maintenance, Kentucky’s voter registration continues to surge with 5,253 new voters registering in January.

Republican registration accounts for 47 percent of the electorate, with 1,676,451 voters. Republican registration rose by 2,004, a .11 percent increase. Democratic registration constitutes 42 percent of the electorate, with 1,498,665 voters. Democratic registration dropped by 1,202, a .08 percent decrease. There are 386,745 voters registered under other political affiliations, making up 11 percent of the electorate. “Other” registration jumped by 1,406, a .36 percent increase.

Kentucky Secretary of State