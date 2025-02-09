Kentucky lawmakers propose bill to increase alternatives to incarceration for primary caregivers

By Nadia Ramlagan

Public News Service

A bill introduced by Kentucky lawmakers would increase alternatives to prison or jail for parents convicted of nonviolent offenses.

Most of the women and men in Kentucky’s prisons and jails are also parents of young children.

Amanda Hall, senior director of national campaigns for the advocacy group Dream.org, who was separated from her child while incarcerated, said her son, who is now in college, testified before the Kentucky legislature about how being ripped from his mother left a lifelong imprint.

“When my son spoke, he said that he will never forget the day that I was arrested, and how that has literally changed his whole life,” Hall recounted.

Around 12% of kids in the Commonwealth have an incarcerated parent, one of the highest rates in the nation. Considered an Adverse Childhood Experience, research has linked parental incarceration to higher rates of depression, substance abuse, decreased educational outcomes and homelessness among kids.

Hall explained alternatives to incarceration are aimed at addressing the root causes and conditions of why a crime was committed and work with families to prevent unlawful actions from happening again.

“It can be things like parenting classes and/or mental health or substance use disorder programming,” Hall outlined. “It can be even having a case manager to try to help get people vocational training.”

Cortney Downs, chief innovation officer for the nonprofit Kentucky Youth Advocates, said she believes the bill strikes a balance between personal accountability and keeping families together. She noted the effects of incarceration can be far-reaching and, in many cases, end up punishing children, who may struggle to have their basic needs met when a parent is imprisoned.

“Being incarcerated for even a short period of time can lead to job loss,” Downs pointed out. “It can create barriers to securing a job in the future and it can also exacerbate financial hardships for families, especially if parents are having to pay court fines and fees or restitution.”

Children of incarcerated parents often face an immediate threat of poverty. According to one advocacy group, nearly 50% of such children face frequent socioeconomic hardship.