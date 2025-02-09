United Way of Greater Cincinnati to celebrate 211 Day (get the help you need) on February 11

United Way of Greater Cincinnati (UWGC) is gearing up for 211 Day.

On February 11, UWGC celebrates 211, your local resource for help when you need it most.

From finding housing to food assistance, 211 connects you to the services that make a difference.

Assistance can include connecting callers to critical local services like food, housing, and healthcare.

UWGC serves Southwestern Ohio and Northern Kentucky and responded to more than 55,000 requests for help last year alone.

Here are a few quick facts that highlight the importance of 211 services:

• Did you know that 211 is available 24/7? Just like 911 or 988, United Way 211 responds to requests from our community 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

• Our 211 team connects people to essential community services and resources such as transportation, childcare, rent and utility relief, Free Tax Prep, and more.

• Most referrals are related to utility relief and housing assistance.

• Various 211 providers offer coverage across 95% of the United States.

Since 2000, 211 has been the designated 3-digit number for information and referrals to social services.

United Way of Greater Cincinnati