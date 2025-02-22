Latonia Elementary’s Kim Frank surprised with Kentucky Education Staff Professional award

Kim Frank shows up every day to do her job and to do it well, serving as an inspiration and model for others.

Frank is one of the first people visitors see at Latonia Elementary School (Covington Independent), where she serves as a school administrative assistant.

Frank’s dedication to the students, staff and school was honored with the 2024-2025 Kentucky Education Support Staff Professional (KESSP) Award. Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, Commissioner of Education Robbie Fletcher, school district officials and Frank’s friends and family celebrated her achievement at the school on Friday.

“We are especially proud of Ms. Frank today,” said Covington Superintendent Alvin Garrison. “This is a tremendous honor and Ms. Frank is very deserving of this recognition.”

The KESSP award was created in 2020 by Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Coleman to recognize more than 46,000 classified school employees in Kentucky. Classified school employees serve in vital and often overlooked roles, from driving students to school to preparing their meals to working with partner agencies to ensure students’ vital needs are met.

“The contributions of our classified employees to every school district in the Commonwealth are immeasurable,” Coleman said. “They dedicate their lives to their students. I am honored to have helped establish this award with Gov. Beshear to show our appreciation.”

Latonia Elementary Principal Maranda Meyer said Frank leads by example, modeling the behaviors, attitudes and work ethics she expects from others. She is quick to praise others and looks for and shares the positive actions of her coworkers.

Meyer sends out a weekly newsletter and invites staff to share “positives.” She said she can always count on Frank for positive comments relating to the work of others for the “Kudos” section of the newsletter.

When community partners reach out to the school, they often reach out through Frank because of the ease of working with her.

Commissioner Fletcher pointed out that Frank embodies one of the three big ideas of United We Learn, collaboration with our communities.

“Collaboration with our communities is where Ms. Frank really shines,” said Fletcher. “She regularly collaborates with community partners to gain their support or to provide opportunities for this school’s students to give back to their community.”

Last year, Frank supported a collaboration between the school and a local nursing home with a project in which students created placemats for the residents. She also has worked with city officials to allow students to give back by helping mulch trees in the school’s neighborhood.

Frank has fostered collaborative relationships with local churches to assist the Family Resource Center with items for students. Meyer said if Frank sees a need, she figures out a way to address it.

“We are truly blessed to have Kim Frank as a part of our Latonia Elementary family,” said Meyer. “Her presence makes a profound difference every single day, as she touches the lives of countless individuals – students, families, staff and the broader community alike.”

Frank leads the after-school Cooking Club and works with the school’s community garden, which promotes sustainability and teamwork. She also leads the school’s Culture and Climate Committee, facilitates grade levels with planning their service learning projects for the year and serves on the school-level attendance team. She also serves as a mentor to a former student.

One of Frank’s nominators praised her drive and commitment to expand the school’s reach beyond the schoolhouse doors.

“Mrs. Kim Frank is a true asset, always willing to collaborate with partner organizations and engage with the wider community, embodying the spirit of service and commitment that inspires us all,” said Ashley McClure with Covington Partners.

As a winner of the KESSP award, Frank’s name was forwarded to the U.S. Department of Education (USED) for consideration for the national 2025 Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award.

“You make a difference every single day, touching the lives of so many people,” said Meyer