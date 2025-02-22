Senior with impressive stat line voted Division II Player of the Year by boys basketball coaches

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Lloyd senior forward EJ Walker was voted Division II Player of the Year by Northern Kentucky boys basketball coaches after putting up a set of statistics that show why he’s being promoted as a Mr. Kentucky Basketball candidate.

Going into his team’s final game of the regular season on Friday, Walker was averaging 19.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the 22-6 Juggernauts. His shooting percentages were 61.5 from the field overall, 45.5 from 3-point range and 68.4 from the free throw line.

The University of South Carolina recruit will end his career with more than 1,823 points and 1,140 rebounds, which are already the highest totals in Lloyd school history.

The other local Player of the Year awards went to Cooper senior guard Andy Johnson in Division I and Calvary Christian sophomore guard Peyton Morris in Division III.

Johnson is the 9th Region’s scoring leader with a 23.8 average that ranks among the top 20 in statewide statistics.

Trent Steiner of Simon Kenton was voted Division I Coach of the Year. His team won 20 of its last 22 games to finish the regular season with a 22-6 record.

Ross Hart of Beechwood and Ben Mulling of Calvary Christian were the Division II and Division III Coach of the Year award-winners. The top defensive players in the three divisions were Garyn Jackson of Campbell County, James Turner of Newport and Byron Conley of Ludlow.

Top players and coaches selected to receive Division I, II and III awards will be recognized at the Northern Kentucky Boys Basketball Coaches Association banquet at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 23 at Covington Catholic High school.

DIVISION I TOP PLAYERS

Andy Johnson (Cooper), Athens McGillis (CovCath), Landon Lorms (Ryle), Garyn Jackson (Campbell County), Jay Bilton (Simon Kenton), Finn Louden (Conner), Austin Davie (Campbell County), Griffen Derry (Dixie Heights), Cash Harney (CovCath), Landon Warner (Conner).

Player of the Year — Andy Johnson (Cooper)

Coach of the Year — Trent Steiner (Simon Kenton)

Defensive Player of the Year — Garyn Jackson (Campbell County)

Mr. Hustle — Nolan Ruthsatz (CovCath)

Academic Award — Tate Kruer (CovCath)

DIVISION II TOP PLAYERS

EJ Walker (Lloyd), Jack Sullivan (Beechwood), James Turner (Newport), Anthony Blackaar (Lloyd), Carson Blackburn (Beechwood), Nate Rominger (Holy Cross), Griffin Starks (Newport), Will McElheney (Holy Cross), Yamil Rondon (Newport), Ian Mann (NewCath), Louie Collopy (NewCath), Mark McCutchen (Holmes), Brady Gabbard (Holy Cross).

Player of the Year — EJ Walker (Lloyd)

Coach of the Year — Ross Hart (Beechwood)

Defensive Player of the Year — James Turner (Newport)

Mr. Hustle — Kingston Brockett (Beechwood), Louie Collopy (NewCath)

Academic Award — Nate Francis (St. Henry)

DIVISION III TOP PLAYERS

Peyton Morris (Calvary Christian), Spencer Brandenburg (Ludlow), Joseph Scott (Ludlow), Luke Getsy (Calvary Christian), Marquel Kennedy (Dayton), Cade Holtman (Heritage Academy), Arion Stuckey (Bellevue), Landon Reinhart (Heritage Academy), Byron Conley (Ludlow), Quinn Thomas (Villa Madonna).

Player of the Year — Peyton Morris (Calvary Christian)

Coach of the Year — Ben Mulling (Calvary Christian)

Defensive Player of the Year — Byron Conley (Ludlow)

Mr. Hustle — Quinn Thomas (Villa Madonna)

Academic Award — Drew Thomas (Villa Madonna)