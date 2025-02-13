March for Life at State Capitol postponed until February 26 because of winter storm

By Tessa Redmond

Kentucky Today

The March for Life at the State Capitol, originally scheduled this week, was postponed until Feb. 26 because of the winter storm.

Sponsor Kentucky Right to Life decided to move the date so supporters would not have to drive in bad weather.

Addia Wuchner, executive director of Kentucky Right to Life, said the organization has been gathering in Frankfort to amplify pro-life, pro-family voices for nearly 50 years.

“We’re not there in protest; we’re there in prayerful witness to the value and dignity of every life,” Wuchner said.

The Feb. 26 March will feature several events:

• 9:30 a.m. – A prayer service and mass at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Frankfort • 11:30 a.m. – Pre-Rally Concert on the Kentucky State Capitol steps • Noon – Kick-Off Rally followed by the March for Life down Capitol Avenue to Second Street • 1:45 p.m. – Prayer Rally at the Kentucky Memorial for the Unborn • 2 p.m. – Service of Remembrance & Hope, also at the Memorial

Speakers at the rally have experienced a wide range of issues, including adoption, choosing life in the face of a difficult prenatal diagnosis and being conceived in an act of violence.

Learn more at kentuckymarchforlife.org.