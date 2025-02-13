Kentucky counties are grappling with how to spend opioid settlement payments

By Nadia Ramlagan

Public News Service

As opioid settlement money continues to flow into Kentucky, counties are having to make major decisions on how to spend it.

Half of it goes to the state’s Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission, which allocates funds through a competitive grant making process.

Margaret McGladrey, assistant professor of public health at the University of Kentucky, pointed out smaller counties with fewer resources face greater challenges seeking community input on how to use the funds.

“I think there’s certainly a capacity issue when we’re asking each of these local governments to engage in communities in decision-making and then spend the money in accordance with that decision-making,” McGladrey observed.

The Commonwealth is slated to receive around $900 million statewide across the various settlements involving companies distributing opioids, such as CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart, and pharmaceutical companies such as Purdue Pharma and the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson.

According to the Appalachian Opioid Remediation tracker, the state’s Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission requires local governments to submit a quarterly form certifying funds were used for their intended purposes but does not ask for specific details about expenditures.

Kate Boulton, senior legal technical adviser for the public health organization Vital Strategies, argued it important to distinguish between state spending inconsistent with the terms of the national settlements or state laws, and spending which is not evidence-based.

“In the first category, I would flag things like shooting ranges, ballistic vests, drug sniffing dogs, and vehicles for law enforcement,” Boulton outlined. “Those are all real life examples from various parts of the country.”

McGladrey recommended to keep families intact and reduce the negative consequences of involvement in criminal legal and child welfare systems, counties should consider using funds for comprehensive medication-assisted treatment.

“Where we can have the most impact with these opioid abatement funds, is supporting our county correctional facilities in implementing medication treatment for opioid use disorder,” McGladrey urged.

According to the Kentucky Youth Advocates Opioid Dashboard, in 2020, more than 30% of Kentucky children said they have lived with someone who had a problem with alcohol or drugs.