Greater Cincinnati Kroger pharmacies offering free blood pressure screenings during Heart Month

In recognition of Heart Month in February, The Cincinnati/Dayton division of Kroger is teaming up with the Cincinnati chapter of the American Heart Association to raise awareness of heart disease and its impact on the community.

Kroger pharmacies in the tri-state area will offer free blood pressure screenings every Tuesday in February from 2-4 p.m. Pharmacists will be available to educate shoppers on their health screening results and offer recommendations on lifestyle modifications.

According to the American Heart Association, a healthy diet, physical activity, avoiding tobacco and “knowing your numbers,” including your weight and blood pressure, are some of the main ways that a person can prevent heart disease.

“Kroger Health is committed to helping people live healthier lives,” said Michelle Izor, division health leader. “As hypertension is the leading cause of heart disease, we are meeting our customers as they visit our stores for their weekly shopping of essential products to raise awareness of the services that we can provide to help manage their health.”

Additionally, from Feb. 9 – March 8, Kroger pharmacies and The Little Clinics are supporting the American Heart Association’s “Life is Why” Campaign by giving customers the opportunity to donate $1 during checkout. The funds raised will go toward supporting AHA’s critical initiatives to advance the health of individuals and communities and to build a world free of heart disease and stroke.

