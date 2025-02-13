Baker Hunt receives $35,000 grant from Dater Foundation to support off-campus enrichment

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center recently announced receipt of a grant of $35,000 from the Charles H. Dater Foundation.

The Dater Foundation provides grants to nonprofit organizations in the Greater Cincinnati region that enrich young lives through art and culture, education, healthcare and social services.

Baker Hunt will use the resources to take art instruction off campus and help enrich the lives of the youth in the community by providing art education and creative opportunities to local schools.

While this particular grant will be designated for the enrichment of children, Baker Hunt also provides educational outreach to the VA Medical Center, adult day cares, and senior centers, as well as providing scholarships to families who wish to attend classes on the Baker Hunt campus.

To learn more, visit www.bakerhunt.org.

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center