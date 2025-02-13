Opinion – Constance Alexander: When it comes to Kentucky’s legislative session, the boys will be boys

With the legislature currently in session, testosterone flows freely in Frankfort as the Republican super-majority flexes its manly muscles. When the boys want to get something done, poof. It happens. This year, for example, a reduction in the state income tax passed with alacrity, lowering the rate to 3.5% from 4% in 2026.

In an attaboy victory lap, Republican Sen. Chris McDaniel claimed that passage of Senate Bill 1 diminishes the certainty of death and taxes. “The General Assembly is going to do everything in its power, and frequently with success, to lower your taxes,” McDaniel promised.

Given that pronouncement, inquiring voters might wonder why Kentucky still has not repealed the so-called “Pink Tax” on menstrual products. More than half the U.S. states have deleted the tampon tax from their rolls because they realize these items are necessities, not taxable luxuries.

In its current state, Kentucky’s tax affects just about every woman in the commonwealth between menarche and menopause, a stretch of as many as forty years. Past attempts to repeal it have been shrugged off by the Republican legislature, including last year, when the proposal never got out of committee.

Right now, there are three bills in the Appropriations and Revenue Committee — 122, 123, and 231 – that address repeal of the tampon tax and provide clarity on other menstrual/maternal necessities.

Democrat G. Brown Jr. is the sponsor of #122, which seeks to exempt “baby bottles, baby wipes, breast pumps, breast pump collection and storage supplies, breast pump kits, diapers, menstrual discharge collection devices, and incontinence products” from state tax.

G. Brown Jr. and B. Chester-Burton sponsored #123 to define “menstrual discharge collection devices” and exempt them from sales tax.

Democrats L. Willner and M. Lehman sponsored #231, to require public schools that include any of grades six through 12 to provide free menstrual discharge collection devices to students and require local boards of education to adopt policies for the distribution of free menstrual discharge collection devices.

Commonsense opportunities to reduce unfair taxes like these are examples of the proverbial “low hanging fruit,” that legislators say they love, but in this case, not so much.

Those interested in monitoring the progress of bills 122, 123, and 231 can do so online via the Kentucky General Assembly site.

Citizens interested in fairmindedness might also track HB 281, introduced by Rep. T. J. Roberts, one of the youngest Republicans in Kentucky’s legislature. The bill would abolish all sales taxes on anything “Second Amendment related” including safety and storage devices.

If passed, it would define terms including “ammunition,” “antique firearm,” “body armor,” firearm,” “firearm muffler or silencer,” “firearm-related accessory,” “firearm safety course,” “firearm safety device,” and “firearm storage device” for the purpose of sales and use tax exemptions.

Roberts was inspired to introduce the bill because, according to a post on his X account, he doesn’t believe in taxing constitutional rights.

So stay tuned to see how committed Kentucky legislators are to cutting taxes and to supporting the constitutional rights of all. With DEI – the acronym for Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion – in the crosshairs, one might wonder if there is any chance of eliminating the Pink Tax, while HB 281 is likely to be a slam dunk.

“Boys will be boys,” is a common refrain, but isn’t it about time to grow up?

Constance Alexander is an award-winning poet, playwright, and civic journalist in Murray. Contact her at constancealexander@twc.com.