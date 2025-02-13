Students reminded to apply for assistance during Financial Aid Awareness Month, FAFSA February

February is Financial Aid Awareness Month, and the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority’s (KHEAA) FAFSA February campaign reminds students of the importance of submitting their Free Application for Federal Student Aid if they haven’t already done so.

“The FAFSA is the first stop for anyone interested in attending education past high school,” Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said. “Financial aid is available whether you are headed to college, technical school, or interested in adding skills to qualify for a better-paying job.”

The FAFSA is also used to qualify for some state and school-based financial aid programs on a first-come, first-served basis.

KHEAA provides free help to students and parents who need assistance in completing the FAFSA. The easiest, fastest method is to file online at studentaid.gov

• Students and parents who need help completing the FAFSA can visit kygoestocollege.com/fafsa for line-by-line assistance with the form. • One-on-one help is also available by calling KHEAA’s FAFSA Help Line at 8﻿88-﻿45﻿2-7﻿32﻿2. • To find the KHEAA outreach counselor assigned to their county, visit kheaa.com. • You can also listen to Coffee with KHEAA podcasts for more financial aid tips, available on YouTube or your favorite podcast platform. • KHEAA partners interested in participating in the FAFSA February campaign to increase completion rates can visit kygoestocollege.com for tips and a social media toolkit.

KHEAA is the state agency that administers the merit-based Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES) program, as well as need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses. Kentucky Lottery funds pay for many of those programs. For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit kheaa.com; write KHEAA at PO B﻿ox 7﻿98, Frank﻿fort, K﻿Y 4﻿060﻿2; or call 8﻿0﻿0-﻿9﻿2﻿8-89﻿2﻿6.

In addition, KHEAA administers the KY Saves 529 program, which allows families to save for college. For more information, visit www.kysaves.com/home.html.

KHEAA’s sister agency, the Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation (KHESLC), is the Kentucky not-for-profit agency committed to offering students/borrowers with the lowest possible cost assistance in achieving their higher education dreams by offering the Advantage Education Loan program. For more information, visit www.advantageeducationloan.com.

Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority