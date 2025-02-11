National Underground Railroad Freedom Center to host screening of NKU film on rise of abolitionism Feb. 16

The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center will host a screening of a film created by three Northern Kentucky University faculty.

Dr. David Childs, Professor John Gibson, and Dr. Brian Hackett collaborated with NorseMedia, NKU’s student-staffed audio and video production house, to create “Underground: Freedom Stories Along the Borderland,” a documentary that explores the rise of abolitionism in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

The screening will take place Sunday, Feb. 16, at 6 p.m. at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati.

By examining key events and conversations at Lane Seminary in Cincinnati’s Walnut Hills neighborhood, as well as on the streets of Augusta and other river communities in the 1800s, the feature-length film offers valuable context for understanding modern discussions on race and equality.

“When people think about African American history or work that addresses underrepresented groups, they often view the information and material as if it is only relevant to those from that particular community. But let us never forget that African American history is American history,” says NKU Black Studies Professor Dr. David Childs. “Our film explores a larger story of freedom that is very American, and also little-known stories of freedom in the Ohio and Kentucky region that connect to the national and international struggle for justice and liberty.”

Directed by John Gibson, executive produced by Dr. Brian Hackett and Dr. David Childs, and filmed by NKU Electronic Media and Broadcasting students, this film was made in collaboration with NKU’s NorseMedia and Antioch Ministries.

The film screening is sponsored by Antioch Ministries and the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. For more information and to register for the event, visit nku.edu.

Trailer for “Underground: Freedom Stories Along the Borderland”

Northern Kentucky University